योजना से वंचित:एक गांव ऐसा जिसके 265 किसानाें काे नहीं मिल पाएगी पीएम सम्मान निधि

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
265 किसानाें काे नहीं मिल पाएगी पीएम सम्मान निधि
  • क्याेंकि- गांव का रिकाॅर्ड अाॅनलाइन नहीं कर पा रहा राजस्व विभाग

राजस्व विभाग की लापरवाही के कारण बाबई तहसील के गाेरा गांव के किसान पीएम सम्मान निधि से वंचित रहेंगे। गांव का रिकाॅर्ड सरकारी पाेर्टल पर अपडेट नहीं हाेने के कारण करीब 265 किसान कई याेजनाओं से वंचित रह रहे हैं।

इधर, अपर कलेक्टर मनाेज सरियाम ने बताया गांव का काेड जनरेट हाे गया है। जल्द ही गांव का रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन कर दिया जाएगा। रिकाॅर्ड काे दर्ज करने का काम किया जा रहा है। गांव का रिकॉर्ड सरकारी पोर्टल पर अपडेट नहीं होने के कारण ग्रामीण सरकारी योजनाओं से वंचित हैं। इससे पहले भी गोरा के ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से रिकाॅर्ड अपडेट करने की मांग की थी।

पिछले 9 माह से इंतजार

गाेरा जिले का एकमात्र गांव है जिसका राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड प्रशासन के सरकारी पाेर्टल पर अपडेट नहीं हैं। गांव के किसानाें का रिकाॅर्ड 9 माह में भी प्रशासन ऑनलाइन नहीं कर पाया है। इससे ग्रामीणाें काे खसरा, खताैनी सहित पीएम किसान निधि का रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन नहीं दिख रहा है। हालांकि कंपनी ने काेड जनरेट कर दिया है।

प्रशासन का दावा: पुराने नंबर से देंगे सम्मान निधि का लाभ

बाबई के नायब तहसीलदार अतुल श्रीवास्तव ने बताया की गाैरा से सकतपुर अलग हाेने से गांव के पुराने नंबर डिलिट कर नए नंबर दर्ज करने का काम किया जा रहा है। काेड जनरेट हाे गया है। हालाकि गांव के लाेगाें काे पीएम सम्मान निधि दिलाने के लिए पुराने नंबर से ही पंजीयन कर किसानाें काे लाभ दिलाया जाएगा।

