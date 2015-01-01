पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:अपनी जवाबदारी से भागने वाले अधिकारियों पर की जाएग कार्रवाई

  • खंड स्तरीय बैठक में एसडीएम ने अधिकारियाें से की चर्चा

सभी अधिकारी सीएम हेल्पलाइन में दर्ज शिकायतों का 50 प्रतिशत संतुष्टि के साथ निराकरण करें। गाेलमोल जवाब देकर अपनी जवाबदेही से बचने की काेशिश ना करें। अन्यथा संबंधित अधिकारी के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसडीएम रीता डेहरिया ने मंगलवार काे लोक सेवा केंद्र में हुई साप्ताहिक खंडस्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक में यह बातें कहीं।

बैठक में मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री के संबंध में जांच, कोविंड 19 के मरीजों की स्थिति, किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड के संबंध में तहसीलदार से जानकारी ली। दीपावली के पहले कोटवारों को 2 बड़ी टाॅर्च खरीदने निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि राशि जारी की जा चुकी है। दीपावली के पहले सभी कोटवारों को मुख्यालय पर बुलाने के निर्देश भी दिए। दीपावली पर भीड़ जमा न हाे, सभी दुकानदार मास्क लगाएं। बिना मास्क लगाने वाले ग्राहकों सामग्री नहीं दी जाए। इसकी जांच नगर परिषद अमले को करना है।

पटाखा बाजार में बिजली व्यवस्था व फायर ब्रिगेड आवश्यक रूप से रखने सीएमओ को निर्देश दिए। पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी डाॅ. एसके त्रिपाठी ने बताया केसीसी के 116 प्रकरण स्वीकृत किए जा चुके हैं। चौकड़ी सोसाइटी के अतिरिक्त अन्य खाद्य वितरण व्यवस्था करने वरिष्ठ कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी, सहकारिता निरीक्षण व प्रबंधक सहकारी बैंक को निर्देशित किया। इसी तरह अन्य विषयाें पर बैठक में चर्चा की।

