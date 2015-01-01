पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार बुधवार से शुरु:व्यापािरयों के आगे झुका प्रशासन, धरना खत्म, आज से खुलेंगी दुकानें

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
होशंगाबाद सहित इटारसी का बाजार बुधवार से खुलेगा। एसडीएम और तहसीलदार ने धरना स्थल पर पहुंचकर व्यापारियों की समस्याएं सुनी और निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया। प्रशासन ने भरोसा दिलाया कि अब नियमाें के तहत सैंपल लिए जाएंगे।

इसके बाद व्यापारियों ने धरना खत्म किया। गौरतलब है कि मिलावट से मुक्ति अभियान के तहत छापों और लॉकडाउन में भ्रष्टाचार में घिरे खाद्य अधिकारियों के कार्रवाई में शामिल होने से नाराज व्यापारियों ने बाजार बंद रखा था। किराना व्यापारी संघ के आह्वान पर किराना, बेकरी, हाेटल, डेयरी के साथ पान मसाला दुकानें मंगलवार काे बंद रहीं।

अधिकारियाें के मांगे मानने के बाद शाम काे कुछ दुकानें खुल गईं। किराना व्यापारी संघ अध्यक्ष महेंद्र चाैकसे ने बताया हड़ताल समाप्त कर ली गई है। बुधवार से बाजार खुलेगा। एसडीएम भारती मेरावी, तहसीलदार निधि चाैकसे ने मागें पूरी करने और भ्रष्ट अधिकारियाें पर कार्रवाई का आश्वास दिया।

अब नियमाें से ही हाेंगे सैंपल

एसडीएम भारती मेरावी ने बताया अब नियमाें के तहत ही सैंपल हाेंगे। दाेषी अधिकारियाें के मामले में जल्द ही डीओ लेटर लिखा जाएगा। फूड सेफ्टी विभाग के कर्मचारियाें का मामला विभाग में चल रहा है। इसकाे लेकर अब डीओ लेटर भी लिखा जाएगा। व्यापारियों से बात की गई है। बुधवार से दुकानें खुलेंगी।

इसलिए नाराज थे व्यापारी

किराना व्यवसायियाें के मुताबिक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी पैक सामान के अलावा दाल-चावल या अन्य खुले अनाज की जब्ती कर रहे हैं जाे गलत है। सैंपल रिपाेर्ट आने तक व्यापारी उक्त सामान नहीं बेच सकता। खुले अनाज इतने समय में खराब हाे सकता है, जाे कि बाद में विक्रय याेग्य ही नहीं बचेगा।

व्यापारियाें ने साेमवार काे तहसीलदार शैलेंद्र बड़ाेनिया काे सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन देकर कहा था कि लाॅकडाउन में खाद्य अधिकारी शिवराज पावक और लीना नायक के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत हुई थी। जांच रिपाेर्ट सही पाए जाने के बाद भी दाेनाें अफसरोंं पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। वही अधिकारी बाजार में कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। उन्हें टीम से हटाया जाए।

इटारसी के व्यापारियों ने भी बंद रखा कारोबार

इटारसी| फूड एंड सिक्योरिटी की जांच के दौरान पैकबंद खाद्य पदार्थों की गड़बड़ी, मिलों से आई पॉलिश की हुई दाल व रेस्तरां में खाद्य वस्तुओं के सैम्पल लेने और केस दर्ज करने से परेशान व्यापारियों ने मंगलवार को कारोबार बंद रखा।

किराना, अनाज, बेकरी दुकानों के साथ रेस्तरां व मिठाई के काउंटर भी बंद रहे। व्यापारियों ने दोपहर में चावल लाइन में एकत्रित होकर मीटिंग की।

रात आठ बजे मुनादी करवाकर हड़ताल सफल रहने की सूचना दी। ग्यारस के एक दिन पहले खाद्य सामग्री अनाज व किराना दुकानें बंद रहने से शहर व आसपास के गांवों से बाजार में ख़रीदी करने आए लोग परेशान दिखे। हालांकि मोहल्लों की कुछ दुकानें खुली रहीं।

