रिपेरियन जाेन के काम की होगी समीक्षा:रिपेरियन जाेन के कामों काे पूरा कराने 3 साल बाद फिर तय हाेगी जवाबदारी

हाेशंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • नर्मदा नदी के रिपेरियन जाेन में किए गए कामाें की समीक्षा करेंगे कमिश्नर

फिर से नर्मदा नदी के किनारे रिपेरियन जाेन के काम की समीक्षा हाेगी। कमिश्नर रजनीश श्रीवास्तव ने इसके लिए कलेक्टर धनंजय सिंह और जिला पंचायत सीईओ काे पत्र जारी कर 20 फरवरी 2017 में हुई रिपेरियज जाेन की बैठक में तय किए कामाें की समीक्षा करने के लिए जानकारी एकत्र करने काे कहा है।

कमिश्नर ने पत्र में बताया की नर्मदा के पुर्नजीवन के लिए किनाराें में पाैधाें का राेपण सहित तटक्षेत्र में तय किए कामाें की वर्तमान में स्थति की समीक्षा हाेगा। बांकी के कामाें काे फिर से शुरू करने की कवायद की जाएगी। कांग्रेस सरकार के समय नर्मदा के किनारे रिपेरियन जाेन का काम प्रभावित हुआ था।

अब इस काम काे गाति देने का काम कमिशनर ने शुरू कर दिया है। नर्मदा किनारे लगे झाड़, झंकार, झाउ घांस और पाैधाें काे फिर से राेपने और गेप फिलिंग का काम पूरा करने का काम हाेगा। इसमें स्वैक्षिक संगठनाें के किए कामाें काे भी देखा जाएगा। नर्मदा सेवा समिति के गठन, ग्राम पंचायताें और मनरेगा के तहत हुए कामाें की समीक्षा, वर्तमान में हुए कामाें की स्थति की समीक्षा हाेगी।

हर ग्राम में नर्सरी बनाने और पाैधाें काे संरक्षण के लिए हुए कामाें की भी समीक्षा हाेगी। रिपेरियन जाेन का कंट्राेल रुम जनअभियान परिषद का कार्यालय हाेगा। जनअभियान परिषद के नर्मदापुर संभाग समन्वयक काैशलेश तिवारी ने बताया की जल्द ही समीक्षा बैठक कमिश्नर रजनीश श्रीवास्तव लेंगे इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है।

