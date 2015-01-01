पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी पूरी:दीपावली के बाद मिलेगी पीएम आवास की किस्त, 571 लोगों की सूची सत्यापन के लिए भेजी

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • सत्यापन का काम होने के बाद नपा दूसरी-तीसरी किस्त खातों में डालेगी

दीपावली के बाद हितग्राहियों को प्रधानमंत्री आवास की किस्त मिलेगी। नपा ने इसकी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। नगरपालिका ने 571 लोगों की सूची एसडीएम ऑफिस सत्यापन के लिए भेजी है। सत्यापन के बाद नगरपालिका प्रशासन राशि आते ही पहली किस्त डालने का काम करेगा।

वहीं 186 की डीपीआर और 332 की डीपीआर के हितग्राहियों की दूसरी और तीसरी किस्त के लिए सत्यापन का काम नगरपालिका के कर्मचारी कर रहे है। इनका सत्यापन के बाद प्रधानमंत्री आवास की किस्त डालने का काम दीपावली के बाद में किया जाएगा।

नपा उपयंत्री श्वेता सुमन ने बताया कि जैसे ही सत्यापन का काम पूरा होगा प्रधानमंत्री आवास की दूसरी और तीसरी किस्त लाेगाें के खाते में डाल दी जाएगी। इसके लिए उनके खाते अपडेट कराने के साथ आधार लिंक करवाए जा रहे हैं। वही 571 लाेगाें की सूची सत्यापन के लिए एसडीएम के पास भेजी है। सत्यापन होने के बाद शासन से राशि की मांग करेंगे। राशि आते ही पहली किस्त हितग्राही को दी जाएगी।

हितग्राहियों के लिए 4 करोड़ 13 लाख की राशि वापस गई थी

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के हितग्राहियाें के लिए आई 4 करोड़ 13 लाख रुपए की राशि नगरपालिका को वापस करना पड़ा क्योंकि नपा पात्र हितग्राही नहीं ढूंढ पाई। इसके 2 साल से सही हितग्राही का सत्यापन का काम नगर पालिका पूरा नहीं कर पाई।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना को लेकर एक नपा के कर्मचारी के खिलाफ एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराने का काम नगरपालिका ने किया है, हालांकि इसके बाद नपा ने अपनी व्यवस्था को बदल दी है। अब नपा हितग्राहियों से दस्तावेज लेने के साथ हाथाेंहाथ एक एक्सेल सीट अपडेट करते जा रही है। इसके कारण हितग्राही की पहचान, मोबाइल नंबर, आधार नंबर से तुरंत फाइल को सर्च करना आसान हो गया है। अब लोगों को एक बार ही अपने दस्तावेज जमा करना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें