मनमानी:ऑटो ड्राइवरों को नहीं कार्रवाई का डर, क्षमता से अधिक बैठाई जा रही सवारी

होशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनमाने किराए और औवरलाेडिंग से सवारियां परेशान
  • ओवरलोड सवारी भरकर विभिन्न मार्गों में चल रहे ऑटो

शहर से आसपास के ग्रामों के लिए जो सवारी ऑटो चल रहे हैं उन्हें ना तो पुलिस के द्वारा ओवरलोड होने पर की जाने वाली कार्रवाई का कोई डर है और ना ही कोरोना जैसी संक्रामक बीमारी के फैलने का। ऑटो जिस मनमानी से चलाए जा रहे हैं वह सीधे सीधे लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ है। इसमें बड़ी गलती उन लोगों की भी है जो व्यवस्था ना होने के बाद भी ऑटो में बैठते हैं। पिपरिया से आसपास के ग्रामों के लिए बड़ी संख्या में ऑटो चलते हैं।

पिपरिया से सांडिया, बनखेड़ी, सोहागपुर के साथ पचमढ़ी रोड की दिशा में भी कई गांव के लिए ऑटो चल रहे हैं। इन सभी ऑटो में सीमा से अधिक सवारियां बैठाई जाती हैं। एक ऑटो में अधिकतम 4 से 5 सवारी के बैठने की व्यवस्था रहती है, लेकिन ऑटो में 15 से 18 तक सवारियां बैठाई जाती है।

ओवरलोड होने के कारण दुर्घटना होने की संभावना बनी रहती है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण का भी खतरा बना रहता है। स्थानीय मंगलवारा पुलिस थाने के बाजू से और थाना स्टेशन रोड में भी रेस्ट हाउस के पास और सरकारी अस्पताल के पास से भी ऑटो में सवारी बैठाई जाती हैं, लेकिन पुलिस कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण पुलिस थाने के सामने से ओवरलोड ऑटो निकाल जाते हैं। इससे ऑटो चालकों के हौसले बुलंद है, और सवारियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

समय-समय पर की जाती है ऑटो वालों पर कार्रवाई
^पुलिस के द्वारा समय-समय पर ऑटो वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई की जाती है। इस बारे दोनों थानों को निगरानी रखने के लिए कहा जाएगा।
शिवेंदु जोशी, एसडीओपी पिपरिया।

