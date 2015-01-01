पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमारे लिए नर्मदी भी लक्ष्मी:दीपावली पर सेठानी घाट के नर्मदा मंदिर की दीपाें से जगमग तस्वीर

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
नर्मदा मंदिर की दीपाें से जगमग तस्वीर (फोटो: नरेंद्र कुशवाह)

दीपावली पर आज मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा होगी। नर्मदांचल के लिए नर्मदा भी लक्ष्मी है। नर्मदाष्टक में भी नर्मदा को लक्ष्मी कहा गया है। होशंगाबाद के सेठानीघाट नर्मदा मंदिर में प्रतिमा के पीछे लगे आईने में भी नदी के दर्शन होते हैं।

‘त्वदम्बु लीन दीन मीन दिव्य सम्प्रदायकम’

अर्थात, नर्मदाष्टक में मां नर्मदा की जाे व्याख्या है उसके अनुसार दिव्य संपदा देने वाली हमारी मां नर्मदा भी लक्ष्मी है। मां नर्मदा, केवल शुद्धता, शीतलता की दाता ही नहीं अपितु संपन्नता अाैर वैभव की दाता भी हैं। संपन्नता जो धन प्राप्ति का अगला चरण है। अतः मां नर्मदा सही मायने में मां लक्ष्मी का ही वह रूप है जो धन की प्राप्ति को उसके वास्तविक लक्ष्य अर्थात संपन्नता तक पहुंचाती हैं। धन देने वाली मां लक्ष्मी है पर उस धन को सार्थक रूप देने वाली मां नर्मदा है।

नर्मदा और लक्ष्मी का रिश्ता

नाेट बनाने में उपयाेग हाे रहा नर्मदा जल
हाेशंगाबाद सिक्याेरिटी पेपर मिल(एसपीएम) हर दिन नर्मदा से 70 लाख लीटर पानी लेकर नाेटाें का उत्पादन कर रही है।

नर्मदा की रेत हर साल देती है 40 कराेड़

नर्मदा की रेत से 40 कराेड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का राजस्व केवल हाेशंगाबाद जिले से ही शासन काे मिलता है।

हर संस्कार के साथ नर्मदा

जन्म पर घाट पूजा, शादी पर निमंत्रण, जीवन के अंतिम पड़ाव में नर्मदा का स्मरण किया जाता है।

नर्मदा से पल रहे हजारों परिवार

जिले के 68 गांव नर्मदा किनारे बसे हैं। डंगरबाड़ी, मत्स्याखेट, उद्यानिकी, तीर्थाटन, प्रसाद दुकानाें से कई परिवार पल रहे हैं।

