राष्ट्रीय कैंसर जागरूकता दिवस आज:महिलाओं के प्रजनन अंगों में हो रहा कैंसर, पैप स्मीयर टेस्ट और वैक्सीनेशन जरूरी, जिले में अब तक 2 मरीज, 1 की मौत

हाेशंगाबाद18 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

महिलाओं काे असाध्य राेग कैंसर से सुरक्षित रखने के लिए हर तीन साल में रुटीन चैकअप करवाना चाहिए। किशाेर अवस्था की बेटियाें का कैंसर से बचाने वाला टीका भी लगवाएं। रिसर्च बताती है कि महिलाओं में कैंसर की संभावना पुरुषाें की तुलना में ज्यादा हाेती है।

महिलाओं में स्तन कैंसर के बाद अब सर्वाइकल कैंसर के लक्षण बिना दिखाई दिए गंभीर स्थिति में पहुंच रहे हैं। हाेशंगाबाद जिले में सरकारी अस्पताल के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि जिले में भी 2 महिलाओं में सर्वाइकल कैंसर पाया गया जिनमें से एक की 10 दिन पहले मृत्यु हाे गई है।

ऐसे में अब ना केवल घरेलू बल्कि कामकाजी महिलाओं काे भी कैंसर से सुरक्षित रहने के लिए जागरुक हाेना जरूरी है।

यूट्रेस निकलने के बाद कैंसर की ग्रंथी हुई सक्रिय

सर्वाइकल कैंसर से पीड़ित 67 वर्षीय विमला देवी (परिवर्तित नाम) ने बताया 1984 में उनके यूट्रस का ऑपरेशन हाे चुका था। इसके बाद 2019 में उन्हें ब्लीडिंग और वाइट डिस्चार्ज हुआ लेकिन बाद में कैंसर के रूप में सामने अाया।

स्त्री राेग विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. श्रुति मालवीय ने बताया आंतरिक अगाें में समस्या या असामान्य गतिविधि है ताे संकाेच दूर करें और इसे सहकर गंभीर राेग बनाने की बजाए प्रारंभिक स्तर पर इलाज कराएं।

डॉ. संध्या नेमा (महिला रोग विशेषज्ञ जिला अस्पताल) ने बताया (एनसीडी) के अंर्तगत नेशनल हैल्थ मिशन के प्राेग्राम में 2019 से जिला अस्पताल में महिलाओं की स्क्रीनिंग और जांच शुरू हुई है। सही समय पर डायग्नाेज हाेने से महिलाओं काे कैंसर से सुरक्षित किया जा सकता है।

