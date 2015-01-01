पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाॅग के मालिकाना हक का विवाद:डीएनए कराने सैंपल लिया दिल्ली तक पहुंचा मामला

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पचमढ़ी में डॉग के पिता का भी सैंपल लिया
  • मेनका गांधी आज कर सकती हैं एसपी से बात

शहर में लेब्राडाेर डाॅग के मालिकाना हक के विवाद में डाॅग की तबियत खराब हाेने का मामला पेटा प्रमुख और मेनका गांधी तक पहुंच गया है। उन्हाेंने दाेनाें पक्षाें के दस्तावेज बुलाएं हैं। वाे रविवार काे एसपी संताेष सिंह गाैर से बात कर सकती हैं।

पीपुल्स फाॅर एनीमल की प्रसीडेंट स्वाति गाैर भदाेरिया ने बताया कि मेनका गांधी से बात हुई है। कृतिक शिवहरे से घर में बिना सूचना के घुसने के मामले में आवेदन करने काे कहा है। कृतिक शिवहरे ने बताया कि डाॅग के पिता का सैंपल लेने गई देहात पुलिस ने मुझे सूचना नहीं दी है।

जबकि पुलिस दूसरे पक्ष शादाब खान काे साथ लेकर गई है। देहात थाना पुलिस ने एक आरक्षक काे पचमढ़ी भेजकर लेब्राडाॅग के पिता का डीएनए के लिए सैंपल लेने भेजा है। सैंपल हाे गया है। कृतिक ने डाॅग काे उठाने के मामले में एसपी काे शिकायती आवेदन दिया है।

डाॅग के पिता के सैंपल लेने के लिए हमने एक आरक्षक काे प्रतिवेदन के साथ पचमढ़ी भेजा है। डाॅग का सैंपल आने के बाद दाेनाें सैंपलाें काे हैदराबाद जांच के लिए भेजा जाएगा।

-हेमंत श्रीवास्तव, टीआई देहात थाना

