  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Hoshangabad
  • Chaitha Charan For Admission On The Remaining Seats Of Colleges, Registration From Today Till 3 November, Verification Will Be From 2 November

काॅलेज एडमिशन:काॅलेजाें की बची सीटाें पर एडमिशन के लिए चाैथा चरण आज से, 3 नवंबर तक करें रजिस्ट्रेशन, वेरिफिकेशन 2 नवंबर से होगा

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • यूजी और पीजी फर्स्ट ईयर के लिए स्टूडेंट्स काे एक और अवसर, बची सीटों का मिलेगा विकल्प

शुक्रवार से यूजी और पीजी के फर्स्ट ईयर में एडमिशन का एक और अवसर मिलेगा। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने काॅलेजाें में बची हुई सीट पर एडमिशन के लिए 30 अक्टूबर से 10 नवंबर तक चाैथे चरण का टाइम टेबल जारी किया है। खास बात यह है कि चाैथे चरण में ऑनलाइन एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया और आसान हाेगी। शुक्रवार से नए रजिस्ट्रेशन किए जा सकेंगे।

3 नवंबर काे पाेर्टल पर काॅलेजाें में विषयवार खाली बची सीटाें की स्थिति प्रस्तुत हाेगी। इसके बाद 10 नवंबर तक एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया चलने तक स्टूडेंट्स काॅलेजाें में बची हुई सीट पर एडमिशन के लिए विकल्प चयन कर सकेंगे। मेरिट में नाम आते ही स्टूडेंट्स ऑनलाइन फीस भरकर एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर सकेंगे। एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेने के बाद काॅलेज अपने पाेर्टल पर बची हुई सीट की संख्या अपडेट करेंगे।

खाली सीटाें पर लिया जा सकेगा सीधा एडमिशन

लाॅकडाउन और काेविड- 19 संक्रमण के कारण स्टूडेंट्स एडमिशन से वंचित ना रहें। ज्यादा से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स बिना काॅलेज आए एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया में शामिल हाे सकें इस बात काे ध्यान में रखते हुए चाैथे चरण का शेड्यूल लारी किया है। इसमें खाली सीटाें के आधार पर सीधे एडमिशन लिया जा सकेगा। चौथे चरण की प्रक्रिया 30 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगी।

-डाॅ. धीरेंद्र शुक्ल, ओएसडी उच्च शिक्षा विभाग

यूजी, पीजी में बची सीट पर दाखिले के लिए कब क्या

  • नए रजिस्ट्रेशन- 30 अक्टूबर से 3 नवंबर
  • वेरीफिकेशन- 2 से 4 नवंबर
  • काॅलेज वार खाली सीट की संख्या- 3 नवंबर
  • विषय समूह और विकल्प चयन- 5 से 10 नवंबर
  • मेरिट प्रकाशन- 5 से 10 नवंबर तक
  • फीस भरकर एडमिशन लेना- 5 से 10 नवंबर

सेकंड ईयर और फाइनल के प्रवेश भी ऑनलाइन

काॅलेजाें में पहले से इनराेल्ड स्टूडेंट्स जाे यूजी सेकंड ईयर, फाइनल ईयर या पीजी के तीसरे सेमेस्टर में पहुंच गए हैं। उनके एडमिशन भी ऑनलाइन हाेंगे। अपने एडमिशन अपडेट करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स 3 से 11 नवंबर तक प्रक्रिया पूरी कर सकेंगे। नामांकन अपडेट हाेने के बाद 5 से 30 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन प्रवेश शुल्क की पहली किस्त भरकर एडमिशन ले सकेंगे। पहली किस्त में 500 रुपए फीस जमा करना हाेगी। यदि किसी क्लास की फीस 500 रुपए से कम हाेने पर निर्धारित फीस भरकर एडमिशन प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा सकेगी।

