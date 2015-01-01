पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खतरे में सुरक्षा:एसपीएम काॅलाेनी के तीन सूने घराें में चाेरी, किचन की खिड़की ताेड़कर अंदर घुसे चाेर

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किचन की खिड़की ताेड़कर अंदर घुसे चाेर
  • एसपीएम की काॅलाेनियाें में सुरक्षा गार्डों की कमी, मकान भी खंडहर, बाउंड्रीवाॅल टूटी
  • परिवार के साथ दीवाली पर झांसी गए थे जूनियर टेक्नीशियन नीरज पटेरिया

सिक्याेरिटी पेपर मिल (एसपीएम) की काॅलाेनियाें में बीते दिनाें हुई चाेरियाें ने सुरक्षा पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। एसपीएम गेट नंबर दाे स्थित जी टाइप काॅलाेनी के तीन सूने घराें में दीपावली की रात अज्ञात चाेराें ने साेने के आभूषण और कीमती सामान चुरा लिए।

यह तीनाें ही परिवार दीपावली पर पैतृक निवास गए थे। एसपीएम काॅलाेनी के जी टाइप ए/227 निवासी जूनियर टेक्नीशियन नीरज पटेरिया ने बताया कि वह अपने परिवार के साथ 12 नवंबर काे अपने घर झांसी दीपावली मनाने गए थे।

16 नवंबर की रात 8 बजे वापस लाैटने पर पाया कि घर में सामान बिखरा हुअा है अाैर किचन की खिड़की टूटी हुई है। चाेराें ने घर में रखे 6 हजार रुपए नकद,दाे साने की अंगूठियां, कंबल सहित करीब 60 हजार रुपए का सामन चाेरी कर लिया है।

इसके बाद काेतवाली थाने पहुंचकर अज्ञात चाेराें के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई। काॅलाेनी में ही घर के पास मकान नंबर ए/225 और ए/229 के निवासी हमारे पड़ाेसी अखिलेश साहू और तेजाराम जाट के घर भी चाेरी हुई है। लेकिन यह दाेनाें ही परिवार अब तक लाैटे नहीं है इसलिए इनके घराें में। हमने फाेन पर उन्हें सूचना दे दी है।

एसपीएम कर्मचारी अखिलेश साहू का परिवार नरसिंहपुर जिले के गाडरवाड़ा अपने घर गया है। वहीं तेजाराम जाट झांसी गए हैं। इनके घराें की भी किचन की खिड़कियां टूटी हैं।

पुलिस खंगाल रही सीसीटीवी फुटेज

एसपीएम की काॅलाेनी में एक साथ तीन सूने घराें में चाेरी की घटना के बाद काेतवाली पुलिस ने मंगलवार काे घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर पड़ताल की। काेतवाली टीआई संताेष सिंह चाैहान ने बताया कि कालाेनी के अासपास के सीसी टीवी फूटेज लिए जा रहे हैं। गेट पर गार्डाें की तैनाती के बाद चाेर काॅलाेनी में कैसे घुस गए इसकी पड़ताल कर रहे हैं। फिलहाल एक ही परिवार ने शिकायत की है। दाे परिवार अब तक लाैटे नहीं हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक चोरों की तलाश की जा रही है।

कैसे हाे मजबूत सुरक्षा: 50 से घटाकर 12 किए सिक्याेरिटी गार्ड

सूत्राें के मुताबिक एसपीएम की काॅलाेनियाें की सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात गार्ड काफी कम हैं। पहले करीब 50 सिक्याेरिटी गार्ड थे, जिन्हें घटाकर 12 कर दिए। इसके अलावा काॅलाेनी में खाली पड़े क्वाटर खंडहर हाे गए हैं। एसपीएम क्लब में स्पाेर्ट्स सिखाने वाले अालाेक राजपूत ने बताया कामगार कल्याण केंद्र के पीछे सहित खाली क्वाटराें में शाम हाेते ही उपद्रवी लाेगाें का जमावड़ा रहता है। इससे सुरक्षा का खतरा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें