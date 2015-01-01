पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल खाेलने की तैयारी:स्कूल में कक्षाएं लगेंगी लेकिन ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नहीं हाेगी बंद, 10वीं-12वीं के लिए, 9वीं-11वीं के लिए प्राचार्य अधिकृत

हाेशंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लॉकडाउन से घर रह रहे विद्यार्थियों को अब 18 दिसंबर से स्कूल जाना होगा। स्कूल में बाेर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए 10वीं, 12वीं की क्लासें नियमित लगेंगी लेकिन ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी बंद नहीं हाेगी। जाे अभिभावक बच्चाें काे स्कूल पहुंचाने की सहमति नहीं देंगे उनके लिए ऑनलाइन क्लास का विकल्प रहेगा।

शिक्षकाें काे ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन दाेनाें तरह से क्लास लेना हाेगी। जिससे शिक्षकाें काे दाेहरी तैयारी करना हाेगी। वहीं 9वीं और 11वीं की कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए विभाग ने स्कूल प्राचार्याें काे अधिकृत किया है। छात्रावास नहीं खुलेंगे, बसें चलेंगी, स्कूल स्टाफ पूरा उपस्थित रहेगा। प्रार्थना, खेलकूद सहित अन्य गतिविधियां बंद रहेंगी।

मेरिट में आने वाले छात्रों की इच्छा खुलें स्कूल

मेरिट में आने वाले स्टूडेंट्स कहते हैं। देव पटेल कहते हैं स्कूल भी खुलेंं और परीक्षा भी वैसे ही हाे जैसे हाेती है। ऐसा नहीं हाेने से मेरिट में आने की संभावना के बाद भी अच्छे अवसर पाने से चुके जाएंगे। वहीं एवरेज स्टूडेंट्स सप्ताह में राेटेशन के साथ स्कूल जाना चाहते हैं।

काेराेना काल में कक्षाएं लगाने की मजबूरी क्याें

10वीं की परीक्षा विषय चयन का आधार है ताे 12वीं की परीक्षा उच्च शिक्षा के लिए क्वाॅलिफाई करती है। किसी भी बाेर्ड में रजिस्टर्ड स्टूडेंट का क्वाॅलिफाइंग एग्जाम लेना जरूरी है।

मार्च में परीक्षाएं हाेनी जरूरी है। लाॅकडाउन के कारण अधूरा रहा सिलेबस और परीक्षा के लिए स्टूडेंट्स काे पूरी तरह तैयार कराने के लिए भी क्लासें लगानी जरूरी है।

संसाधनाें की कमी है। बिना तैयारी के ऑनलाइन सिस्टम नहीं अपनाया जा सकता। कक्षाएं अटैंड करने, लाइव लेक्चर सुनकर जिज्ञासु सवाल पूछने से जाे मानसिक विकास हाेता है वह पिछड़ेगा। इनफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के साथ शैक्षणिक संरचना प्रभावित हाेगी।

शिक्षक, अभिभावक और स्टूडेंट्स का परस्पर संपर्क टूटेगा। प्रायाेगिक विषय ताे संभव ही नहीं हाेंगे नवाचार भी रुक जाएंगे। ऐसे में स्कूल संचालन शैक्षणिक व्यवस्था के लिए जरूरी है। फील्ड पर अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए तैयार रहने की शिक्षा भी स्कूल खाेलकर देना संभव है।

ये आ सकती है परेशानी

जिन छात्रों ने ऑनलाइन क्लास का लाभ नहीं लिया उन्हें प्राेत्साहित करके कक्षाओं में लाना और सिलेबस पूरा करना कठिन हाेगा।

छात्राें के अभिभावकों की अनुमति जरूरी हाेगी। यदि अभिभावक अनुमति नहीं देंगे ताे पढ़ाई और रिजल्ट दाेनाें प्रभावित हाेंगे।

अनुपस्थित शिक्षकाें का कटेगा वेतन : डीईओ रवि रवि बघेल साेमवार काे स्कूल खाेलने की व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण करने जिले के स्कूलाें में पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने शिक्षकाें काे अनुपस्थित रहने पर वेतन काटने की चेतावनी दी और स्टूडेंट्स काे स्कूल आने के लिए प्राेत्साहित करने की जिम्मेदारी दी।

एडीपीसी आरके गुप्ता ने लैब में साफ-सफाई ना मिलने पर प्राचार्याें काे लैब व्यवस्थित कर एक माह में प्रायाेगिक पढ़ाई पूरी करने के निर्देश दिए। इससे फरवरी में प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा पूरी करवाई जा सके।

