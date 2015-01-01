पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था:अब ऑनलाइन हाेगी निगरानी, गांधी वार्ड से मंगलवार को हटाया कचरा

पिपरिया/होशंगाबाद39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को बेहतर करने के लिए अब वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन निगरानी रखी जाएगी। नई व्यवस्था के तहत सफाई के समय किसी भी कर्मचारी काे अधिकारी वीडियो काल कर साफ-सफाई और अन्य जानकारी को देख सकेंगे।

सीएमओ विनोद कुमार प्रजापति ने बताया कि आयुक्त ने निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वार्ड में चलने वाले सफाई कार्य के दौरान अधिकारी भी मौके पर उपस्थित रहेंगे। मंगलवार को शहर की स्लम बस्ती में सफाई कार्य किया गया।

शहर के गांधी वार्ड इलाके में नगर पालिका ने सफाई कार्य कराया और सीएमओ स्वयं वहां मौजूद रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि नई व्यवस्था में घर-घर जाकर कचरा लेने की व्यवस्था, कचरे को एकत्रित करने और उसके निपटान के बारे में भी जानकारी ली जा सकती है।

इसी के साथ सफाई से जुड़े अन्य कार्यों के बारे में अब वरिष्ठ अधिकारी कभी भी ऑनलाइन निरीक्षण कर मैदानी स्थिति को समझ सकेंगे। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के निर्देश से नगर पालिका की सफाई शाखा को अवगत करा दिया गया है। इसके चलते नगर पालिका की सफाई शाखा में और अधिक कसावट आ गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें