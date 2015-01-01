पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिक्षा:अतिरिक्त चरण के बाद भी 100 फीसदी एडमिशन नहीं करवा सके काॅलेज

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • एडमिशन रिन्यू करवाने के की तारीख 1 नवंबर से बढ़ाकर 20 नवंबर कर दी

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने काेराेना के कारण बाहरवीं पास छात्र काॅलेज में एडमिशन लेने से वंचित ना रहे इस बात काे ध्यान में रखते हुए काॅलेज लेबल काउंसलिंग के दाे अतिरिक्त चरण संचालित किए। चाैथे और आखिरी अतिरिक्त चरण में ताे रजिस्टर्ड स्टूडेंट्स काे सीधे काॅलेज पहुंचकर एडमिशन लेने की छूट भी दी गई लेकिन इसके बाद भी आखिरी दिन एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया के बाद सीटें खाली रह गईं। वहीं उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने सेकंड इयर और फाइनल इयर में एडमिशन रिन्यू करवाने के की तारीख 1 नवंबर से बढ़ाकर 20 नवंबर कर दी है।

यह पहली बार है जब काॅलेज में दर्ज कुल स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या रजिस्टर्ड करने सेकंड इयर और फाइनल इयर के स्टूडेंट्स की एडमिशन प्रक्रिया भी ऑनलाइन कर दी है। जिससे विभाग के पास दर्ज स्टूडेंट्स की सही जानकारी एकत्र हाे सके।

एडमिशन में सबसे आगे बैतूल

संभाग में यूजी कक्षाओं में सबसे ज्यादा एडमिशन बैतूल जिले में हुए हैं। संभाग का सबसे बड़ा काॅलेज हाेने के कारण यहां एडमिशन लेने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या भी अधिक है। लेकिन बैतूल जिले में शाॅर्ट टर्म डिप्लाेमा काेर्स में एडमिशन लेने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या सबसे कम है। यहां पीजी डिप्लाेमा की 300 से ज्यादा सीट पर केवल 18 एडमिशन ही हुए हैं। सबसे कम दाखिले हरदा में हुए हैं। हाेशंगाबाद जिले में 8774 एडमिशन हुए हैं जाे पिछले साल से ताे अधिक हैं लेकिन अभी भी करीब 1200 सीट खाली रह गई हैं।

इसलिए हुए पिछले साल से ज्यादा एडमिशन

  • रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने के लिए ज्यादा समय मिला।
  • लाॅकडाउन के कारण प्राइवेट पढ़ाई करने वाले और पढ़ाई छाेड़ने वाले स्टूडेंटस भी फिर से एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया में शामिल हुए।
  • 500 रुपए या आधी फीस भरकर एडमिशन की सुविधा मिलने के कारण आर्थिक तंगी के कारण एडमिशन लेने से छूटने वाले स्टूडेंट्स भी एडमिशन ले सके।

कहां कितने एडमिशन

जिला यूजी पीजी पीजी डि.
हाेशंगाबाद 8774 3194 189
हरदा 4924 1379 161
बैतूल 10019 3619 18

केवल सेकंड ईयर और फाइनल ईयर के एडमिशन रिन्यू करने की तारीख दस दिन बढ़ाई है। जिन प्राइवेट काॅलेजाें काे ऑनलाइन एडमिशन से छूट है उन्हें भी सेकंड और फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स के एडमिशन ऑनलाइन रिन्यू करना हाेंगे।

-डाॅ. धीरेंद्र शुक्ल, ओएसडी उच्च शिक्षा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें