उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की ट्रांसफर पाॅलिसी:सालों से जमे प्राध्यापक, प्रभारी प्राचार्यों के भराेसे चल रहे काॅलेज; 13 कॉलेज के 33 प्राध्यापक कई सालों से हैं पदस्थ

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की ट्रांसफर पाॅलिसी पर प्राध्यापकाें की राजनैतिक और प्रशासनिक पकड़ भारी पड़ रही है। जिले के बाहर ताे दूर जिले के अंदर भी इन प्राध्यापकाें के स्थानांतरण नहीं हाे सके हैं। जिले के 13 काॅलेजाें में 33 प्राध्यापक ऐसे हैं जाे 20 से 37 साल तक एक ही जगह पर पदस्थ हैं।

यही कारण है कि जिले में एक मात्र नियमित प्राचार्य के पास 3 से अधिक काॅलेजाें का प्रभार है। हाेमसाइंस काॅलेज, नर्मदा काॅलेज और एमजीएम काॅलेज में ऐसे प्राध्यापकाें की भरमार है। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग चाहकर भी प्राध्यापकाें के तबादला अादेश पर अमल नहीं करवा पा रहा है। हालांकि उच्च शिक्षा विभाग का दावा है कि इस बार प्रदेश में 1 अप्रैल से प्राध्यापकाें के तबादले किए जाएंगे।

एक अप्रैल से जारी की जाएगी ट्रांसफर सूची
प्राध्यापकाें के कार्य का मूल्यांकन किया जा रहा है। फीडबैक भी लिए गए हैं। प्रदेश के हर काॅलेज में सभी विषय के शिक्षकाें की उपस्थिति रहे। इस बात काे ध्यान में रखते हुए 1 अप्रैल से ट्रांसफर की सूची जारी की जाएगी। -डाॅ. माेहन यादव, उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री

