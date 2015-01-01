पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Hoshangabad
  • Considering Buying GRP Coffin To Keep The Dead Body, Lesson From The Incident Of Miscarriage Of The Passenger's Body

सबक:शव रखने के लिए जीआरपी कर रही ताबूत खरीदने पर विचार, यात्री के शव की आंखें कुतरने की घटना से सबक

इटारसी/होशंगाबाद42 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

इटारसी स्टेशन पर मृत यात्री जितेंद्र की आंखे चूहों द्वारा कुतरने की घटना से सबक लेकर जीआरपी अब ताबूत खरीदने की बात कह रही है। डीआरएम ने इस मामले में पूरी जिम्मेदारी जीआरपी पर ढाल दी है। जीआरपी शव रखने ताबूत खरीदने की बात कर रही है। इनके पास फ्रिजर नहीं है।

मर्चुरी कक्ष की जगह तय होने तक शव रखने के लिए चबूतरा कहां बनाया जाए यह भी तय नहीं हुआ है। भोपाल रेल मंडल के अधिकारियों ने इस संबंध में मप्र रेलवे पुलिस और कलेक्टर तक को उचित प्रबंध करने को कहा है।

मंगलवार को भोपाल डीआरएम उदय बोरवणकर का पीआरओ के जरिए यह बयान आया कि रेलवे स्टेशनों पर पार्थिव शरीर की जिम्मेदारी जीआरपी की होती है, जो राज्य सरकार का अंग है। पार्थिव शरीर की हिफाजत जन स्वास्थ्य नियमों के अनुसार की जाती है।

इसके लिए जीआरपी द्वारा स्टेशन परिसर के बाहर व्यवस्था की जाती है। सार्वजनिक स्थान पर शव रखने से रेल यात्रियों और स्टेशन उपयोगकर्ताओं के स्वास्थ्य पर असर पड़ सकता है।

