लोकेशन की तलाश:फिल्म डायरेक्टर प्रकाश झा की बेटी पहुंचीं होशंगाबाद, शहर की कई लाेकेशन देखी

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
नर्मदा मंदिर में पूजन करतीं दिशा झा
  • राजनीति, गंगाजल-2 के बाद फिर होशंगाबाद में शूटिंग की उम्मीद

राजनीति, गंगाजल-2 जैसी फिल्मों के निर्माता निर्देशक प्रकाश झा के बाद अब उनकी बेटी दिशा झा नर्मदांचल की धरती पर शूटिंग की लोकेशन तलाश रही हैं। दिशा ने गुरुवार काे शहर में नर्मदा अस्पताल और नर्मदा मंदिर, पुलिस लाइन, आईजी और डीआईजी कार्यालय, केंद्रीय जेल, कमिश्नर बंगला क्षेत्र की लाेकेशन देखी हालांकि अपने प्रोजेक्ट के बारे में कुछ जाहिर नहीं किया।

अस्पताल के प्रबंधक मनोज सारन ने बताया फिल्म डायरेक्टर प्रकाश झा की बेटी दिशा झा विजिट करने पहुंचीं। सूत्रों की मानें तो दिशा हाेशंगाबाद जिले में लाेकेशन देखने के बाद वेब सीरीज पर काम करने वाली हैं। पीए सुधीर मिश्रा ने बताया शहर में लाेकेशन देखी जा रही है। फिल्म प्राेजेक्ट काैन सा है यह तय नहीं किया है।

