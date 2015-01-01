पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रीनाेवेशन:बस स्टैंड पर दीनदयाल रसाेई 25 दिसंबर से हाेगी शुरू, यात्रियों के लिए पानी और बैठने की व्यवस्था भी रहेगी

हाेशंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
होशंगाबाद| बस स्टैंड पर रीनोवेशन का काम अंतिम चरण है।
  • पुराने आरटीओ भवन के प्लास्टर, फ्लोर और पुताई के काम की रोज हो रही निगरानी

बस स्टैंड स्थित पुराने आरटीओ ऑफिस का रीनोवेशन और बस स्टैंड की स्वच्छता का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। पुराने आरटीओ भवन में 25 दिसंबर तक दीनदयाल रसोई शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। इसके अलावा बस स्टैंड पर भी यात्री सुविधाओं का विस्तार होगा।

रीनोवेशन काम इसकी निगरानी खुद अधिकारी कर रहे है। इसकाे अगले 10 दिन में शुरू करने की कवायद की। आरटीओ मनाेज तेहनगुरिया ने मंगलवार काे बस स्टैंड के काम का निरीक्षण कर काम काे समय से पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।

बस स्टैंड पर स्थित पुराने आरटीओ कार्यालय में दीनदयाल रसाेई बनाने का काम 25 दिसंबर काे पूरा करने के निर्देश काम कर रहे कर्मचारियाें काे दिए। अभी दीवार पर प्लास्टर और फ्लोर का काम चल रहा है।

यात्री प्रतीक्षालय भी बनेगा

नए साल में बेहतर सुविधाओं के बस स्टैंड का लाभ यात्री उठा सकेंगे। बस स्टैंड के काम हाेने के बाद फिर से बस स्टैंड गुलजार हाे जाएगा। अब यहां पर पीने के पानी, रैनबसेरा, सुलभ काॅम्पलेक्स, यात्री प्रतीक्षालय, दीनदयाल रसाेई के साथ बुकिंग कांउटर, एलाउंसमेंट सेंटर के बनने के साथ बसाें के लिए प्लेटफाॅर्म भी बनाए जा रहे हैं। अधिकारियों की निगरानी के कारण व्यवस्थित बस स्टैंड काम जनवरी के पहले पूरा होने की उम्मीद है।

