विश्व मधुमेह दिवस:बीजा की लकड़ी के गिलास में पानी पीते हैं डायबिटीज के मरीज, जंगल में लकड़ी की कमी के कारण बनना हुए कम

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
बुदनी क्षेत्र में अब बीजा की लकड़ी की कमी
  • बुदनी सहित आसपास 150 से 200 रुपए में बिकते हैं बीजा की लकड़ी के गिलास

बीजा की लकड़ी के औषधीय गुण है कि वह मधुमेह (डायबिटीज) ठीक करने में मददगार होती है। डायबिटीज के मरीजों के लिए बीजा की लकड़ी से बने गिलास में पानी पीना फायदेमंद है। इसलिए बुदनी सहित आसपास ये गिलास काफी लोकप्रिय हैं।

150 से 200 रुपए में बिकने वाले ये गिलास दिल्ली और अन्य क्षेत्रों में 500 से भी अधिक रुपए में बिकते हैं। गिलास बनाने वाले सुजान विश्वकर्मा बताते हैं कि बीजा की लकड़ी मधुमेह में उपयोगी होती है। बुदनी में बीजा की लकड़ी से बने गिलास की मांग दिल्ली, भोपाल सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में काफी है।

बुदनी क्षेत्र में अब बीजा की लकड़ी की कमी

बुदनी में खरादी समाज के जुड़े कुछ जानकार वैद्य बीजा की लकड़ी का गिलास बनाते थे। अब बीजा की लकड़ी का राष्ट्रीयकरण हाेने से लकड़ी मिलना बंद हाे गया है। इसके कारण गिलास अब ज्यादा नहीं बन पा रहे हैं। आयुर्वेद उल्लेखित प्रमेह में से एक मधुमेह में बीजा की लकड़ी के औषधीय गुण रोगियों को राहत पहुंचा देते थे। बुदनी के जंगल सहित आसपास अब बीजा की लकड़ी मुश्किल से मिल रही है।

यह खासियत: बीजा का वानस्पतिक नाम टेरोकार्पस मारसुपियम है। इसकी लकड़ी के पात्र (गिलास) में रात्रि में जल भरकर रखा जाए और उस जल को सुबह खाली पेट पी लिया जाय तो बड़ी हुई शुगर नियंत्रित होती है।

आयुर्वेद में बताया गया है फायदा

बुदनी के वैध संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि आयुर्वेद में उल्लेखित प्रमेह में से एक मधुमेह है बीजा में औषधिय गुण है जो मानव स्वास्थ के लिए प्राचीन काल में उपयोग में लाए जाते थे। इसके पात्र का शुगर पानी लाभ दे रहा है यह अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। टेरोकार्पस का वुड का प्रभावी है, एलोपैथी दवाओं में उपयोग को लेकर प्रयोग चल रहे हैं,वहीं आयुर्वेद में प्राचीन काल से ही बीजा की लकड़ी को औषधिय गुणों से युक्त माना गया है।

जंगल में लकड़ी की कमी बरकरार

बुदनी में पिछले चार साल से दुधई की लकड़ी भी नहीं मिल रही है। इससे यहां के कारीगर इनकाे बनाने का काम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। बीजा की लकड़ी भी जिले में नहीं हाेने से यहां गिलास नहीं बना पा रहे हैं।

-सुजान विश्वकर्मा, कारीगर

