बैठक:राम मंदिर निर्माण में सभी की सहभागिता पर चर्चा

होशंगाबाद44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 जनवरी से 14 फरवरी तक चलेगा अभियान

हिंदू धर्म की आस्था का प्रतीक श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या का निर्माण कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर जारी है। निर्माण कार्य को भावनात्मक रूप से जन जन तक पहुंचाने के लिए पूरे देश में हर घर और परिवार का याेगदान देने के उद्देश्य से धन संग्रह भी किया जा रहा है।

इस योजना को नर्मदापुर में सफल बनाने के लिए विश्व हिंदू परिषद के विभाग संगठन मंत्री हरिशंकर मीणा राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के संभागीय प्रचार प्रसार प्रमुख देवी सिंह मीणा एवं नगर संघ संचालक डॉ. श्याम सुंदर मोटवानी के साथ एक बृहत बैठक का आयोजन स्थानीय मालाखेडी रोड पर आयोजित हुआ।

जिसमें हिंदु विचार के प्रमुख अनुषांगिक संगठनों के प्रमुख पदाधिकारी एवं वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। लगभग 3 घंटे चली उक्त बैठक में हर परिवार और घर का याेगदान रामंदिर में करवाने के लक्ष्य को कैसे प्राप्त करना है। उस पर विचार मंथन हुआ साथ ही पूरी कार्ययोजना बनाकर उपस्थित कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी।

बैठक में विश्व हिंदू परिषद एवं राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ के साथ ही भारतीय मजदूर संघ ,भारतीय किसान संघ ,स्वदेशी जागरण मंच ,अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद, भारतीय जनता पार्टी , विद्या भारती आदि प्रमुख संगठनों के प्रमुख पदाधिकारी एवं वरिष्ठ सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

