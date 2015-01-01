पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:शिविर में 2 बजे आए डाॅक्टर, मानसिक और अपंग दिव्यांगों की नहीं हुई जांच

पिपरियाएक घंटा पहले
शिविर में लाए गए दिव्यांग विभिन्न शारीरिक कष्ट से परेशान थे
  • सामाजिक न्याय विभाग की बदइंतजामी से सैकड़ों दिव्यांग हुए परेशान

सामाजिक न्याय विभाग के द्वारा दिव्यांग जनों की यूडीआईडी बनाने के लिए लगाया गया शिविर बदइंतजामी का शिकार हो गया। इसकी वजह से अनेक दिव्यांग जनों को परेशान होना पड़ा। सामाजिक न्याय विभाग के द्वारा जनपद पंचायत पिपरिया में सुबह 11 बजे से शाम के 5 बजे तक यूडीआईडी कार्ड बनाने के लिए शिविर का आयोजन था।

इसमें दिव्यांग जनों का मेडिकल होने के साथ ही जानकारी पोर्टल पर भेजी जाना थी, लेकिन शिविर में डाॅक्टर के लेट आने के कारण दिव्यांग परेशान हाेते रहे। वहीं मानसिक तथा अपंग लोगों के लिए तो डाॅक्टर ही नहीं मिले। सुबह 11 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक 100 से अधिक दिव्यांग जनों का पंजीयन हो चुका था, लेकिन डॉक्टरों के ना पहुंचने के कारण दोपहर के 2 बजे तक शिविर शुरू नहीं हो पाया।

शिविर के प्रबंधक संजीव गौर ने बताया कि अस्थि रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर नहीं मिल पाए। सिवनीमालवा से हमें डॉक्टर बुलाना पड़ा, जिनके आने में हुए विलंब के कारण सभी डॉक्टरों को पिपरिया पहुंचने में समय लग गया। उन्होंने बताया शिविर में नेत्र, कान और अस्थि रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर आए हैं। जिन अस्थि रोग विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टर को आना था, वे अवकाश पर चले गए। ऐन वक्त पर जुगाड़ करने के कारण विलंब हुआ।

मानसिक और अपंग दिव्यांगों को क्यों बुलाया

शिविर में मानसिक और अपंग दिव्यांगों की जांच करने के लिए कोई डॉक्टर नहीं आया। शिविर में आए दिव्यांग नीता पटेल और रुक्मणि नागवंशी ने बताया कि हम लोग सुबह दस बजे से आए हैं जांच नहीं हुई है। रामनगर कॉलोनी से आई सावित्रीबाई ने कहा कि मेरा बेटे मानसिक रूप से विकलांग है। चार घंटे बाद भी जांच नहीं हुई।

शिविर को लेकर लोगों ने शिकायत की है। इस बारे वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया जा रहा है।

-नितिन टाले, एसडीएम पिपरिया

जनपद कार्यालय के द्वारा शिविर में दिव्यांग जनों के लिए बैठक और जांच सहित अन्य आवश्यकताओं के लिए स्थान का इंतजाम करना था जो किया गया।

-शिवानी मिश्रा, जनपद सीईओ

