निर्देश:दीपावली पर जिला अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी पर रहेंगे डाॅक्टर

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कमिश्नर ने दिए व्यवस्था बनाने के निर्देश

दीपावली त्योहार पर जिला अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी पर डाॅक्टर रहेंगे। पटाखों से आग लगने की घटना पर पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम और पुलिस थानों में सूचना दें। दीपावली पर सुरक्षा के लिए जिला अस्पताल एवं सभी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर उपचार व्यवस्थाएं तैयार रखने के निर्देश कमिश्नर रजनीश श्रीवास्तव ने संभाग के तीनों कलेक्टर, एसपी एवं सीएमएचओ को दिए हैंं।

  • डायल-100
  • कंट्राेल रूम: 07574-252448
  • कोतवाली: 07574 252480
  • देहात: 07574 252380
