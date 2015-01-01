पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:स्टेशन पर मर्चुरी रूम बनाने के लिए दानदाता तैयार

होशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पत्र लिखकर रेलवे से मांगी निर्माण की अनुमति

इटारसी जंक्शन पर आगरा के युवक जितेंद्र सिंह धाकरे के शव की आंखें चूहों के कुतरने की घटना के बाद शहर के एक दानदाता ने अत्याधुनिक वातानुकूलित मर्चुरी रूम बनाने 300 वर्गफीट जगह मांगी है। उन्होंने पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे जबलपुर जीएम, डीआरएम भोपाल को पत्र भेजा है। इटारसी बालाजी मंदिर के पास रहने वाले केबल व्यवसायी अनिल मिहानी ने स्पीड पोस्ट से भेजे पत्र में लिखा इटारसी जंक्शन चारों महानगरों दिल्ली, मुंबई, चेन्नई व कोलकाता से जुड़ा है। ट्रेन में यात्रा के दौरान जब किसी यात्री का निधन होने पर शव स्टेशन पर उतारा जाता है तब शव को सम्मानजनक तरीके से रखने के लिए एक मर्चुरी रूम भी नहीं है।

किसी स्टेशन पर शवगृह का प्रावधान नहीं है, भोपाल डीआरएम का यह कथन सोमवार को भास्कर में छपने के बाद मिहानी ने उनको भेजे पत्र में परिजनों की स्मृति में बिना किसी शर्त के सर्व सुविधायुक्त वातानुकूलित मरचुरी रूम का निर्माण स्वयं के व्यय पर करने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। वे बोले, अगर अनुमति मिलती है तो मरचुरी रूम अधिकतम 60 दिन के अंदर बनवा कर रेल विभाग को
सौंप देंगे।

शवगृह हाेना चाहिए
^अभी हमें उक्त पत्र की हार्ड कॉपी नहीं मिली है। प्रस्ताव विचारणीय है। क्योंकि इटारसी जंक्शन पर शवगृह होना चाहिए। इसे पारित करवाने की आधिकारिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी।
उदय बोरवणकर, डीआरएम भोपाल

