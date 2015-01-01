पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:बिजली कनेक्शन की रसीद थी, लाॅकडाउन में बिल जमा नहीं किया ताे मिला नाेटिस

होशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • जिले भर की 33 खंडपीठाें मंे 1452 प्रकरणाें का किया गया निराकरण

काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण लगे लाॅकडाउन ऑनलाक हाेने के बाद शनिवार काे पहली बार नेशनल लाेक अदालत का आयाेजन किया गया। इससे पहले भी लाेक अदालत का ऑनलाइन आयाेजन किया गया। नेशनल लाेक अदालत में लाॅकडाउन में घर से बाहर नहीं निकलने के कारण लाेगाें काे कई असुविधाओं का सामना करना पड़ा। बिजली के बिलाें में व इस दाैरान हुई जांच के प्रकरण देखने काे मिले। शनिवार काे जिले में 33 खंडपीठाें में 1452 प्रकरणाें का निराकरण किया गया।

इसमें माेटरयान के 15 प्रकरणाें में 20 लाख 82 हजार रुपए, चैक बाउंस के 46 प्रकरण में 8 लाख 5 हजार 768 रुपए सेटल हुए। 10 आपराधिक शमनीय प्रकरणाें का निराकरण किया गया। 24 वैवाहिक मामले, 58 बिजली चाेरी, बिल संबंधित मामलाें का निराकरण किया गया इसमें 11 लाख 15 हजार 800 रुपए का मामला सटल हुए।

वेेल्डिंग की दुकान में इंड्रस्ट्रियल कनेक्शन लगवाने की सलाह

शहर के काली नगर क्षेत्र मंे चल रही वेल्डिंग दुकान के मालिक राम माेहन यादव काे बिजली कंपनी ने बेल्डिंग दुकान कमर्शियल मीटर की जगह इंडस्ट्रियल कनेक्शन लगवाने की सलाह दे डाली है। दुकान मालिक ने बताया कि कनेक्शन लेने के लिए पहले परेशान हाेना पड़ा।

जैसे-तैसे कमर्शियल मीटर दिया। अब 24 हजार का बिल है। ताे कंपनी इंड्रस्ट्रियल कनेक्शन लगवाने की सलाह दी है। मालिक राम माेहन यादव ने बताया कि कंपनी के अधिकारियाें ने छाेटी दुकान में इंड्रस्ट्रियल कनेक्शन करवाने का बेतुकी सलाह दी है। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियाें काे शिकायत करेंगे।

शराब छाेड़ने के वादे से फिर घर बसा

ग्राम सांगाखेड़ा का एक परिवार शनिवार काे नेशनल लाेक अदालत में फिर से बस गया। न्यायालय में 5 साल से लंबित प्रकरण में शनिवार काे निराकरण हाे गया। पति-पत्नी के साथ शराब के नशे में मारपीट करता था। विवाद के कारण दाेनाें अलग-अलग रहने लगे थे। समझाइश के बाद पति ने शराब छाेड़ने के वादे के बाद यह परिवार टूटने से बच गया।

रसीद थी फिर भी 28 हजार का नाेटिस

ग्राम नहारकाेला के किसान अमर सिंह कीर ने बताया बिजली कंपनी ने नेशनल लाेक अदालत का 28 हजार रुपए के भुगतान का नाेटिस थमाया था। अमर सिंह कीर ने बताया कि 23 मई 2020 काे बिजली कनेक्शन की 5402 रुपए की राशि जमा कर रसीद ली थी, लेकिन 9 प्वाइंट का अधिभार मिलने पर कंपनी 28 हजार रुपए का बिजली बिल दिया। अब यह राशि मुझे जमा करना होगा।

