प्रतियाेगिता:‘सतर्क भारत, समृद्ध भारत’ काे लेकर कर्मचारियाें ने रखे अपने-अपने विचार

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपीएम में जागरूकता सप्ताह के तहत वाद-विवाद प्रतियाेगिता हुई

सिक्याेरिटी पेपर मिल (एसपीएम) में जागरुकता सप्ताह मनाया जा रहा है। इसके तीसरे दिन गुरुवार काे सतर्क भारत-समृद्ध भारत’ थीम के अनुपालन में जेंडर संवेदीकरण एवं वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया।

इसमें 8 प्रतिभागियों ने भाग लिया। 4 प्रतियोगी ने पक्ष में बात रखते हुए कहा की देश में आज नई तकनीकी लाई जा रही एवं नए कानून के माध्यम से साथ ही हम सभी की जागरूकता से एक दिन भ्रष्‍टाचार को देश से निवारण करके रहेंगे।

4 विपक्षी प्रतियोगियों ने कहा की हम कितनी भी नई तकनीकी का उपयोग कर लें चाहे कितने भी कानून बना लें जब तक हमारा ऊपर का तंत्र नहीं सुधारेगा तब तक देश से कभी भ्रष्टाचार का निवारण हो ही नहीं सकता। प्रतियोगिता के निर्णायक मंडल में गरजीत सिंह उप महाप्रबंधक, देवेंद्र तिवारी उप प्रबंधक, एस पी मेहरा पर्यवेक्षक एवं सुरेश कुमार दुबे वरिष्ठ केमिस्ट थे।

इसके बाद दाेपहर तीन बजे जेंडर सेंसिटाइजेशन विषय पर निगम की मुख्य सतर्कता अधिकारी ममता सिंह, आईपीएस छाया शर्मा ने ऑनलाइन संबाेधित किया। वरिष्ठ सतर्कता अधिकारी डॉ. जीएस जारेड़ा और नलिन पटेल ने बताया शुक्रवार काे चाैथे दिन सुबह 10:30 बजे से क्विज प्रतियोगिता आयाेजन किया जाएगा।

