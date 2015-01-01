पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:गैस सिलेंडर गाेदाम से लेने पर भी होम डिलीवरी के 28 रु. की वसूली

होशंगाबाद2 दिन पहले
  • बुकिंग के बाद समय पर नहीं पहुंच रहे गैस सिलेंडर, उपभोक्ता परेशान
  • घरेलू सिलेंडर (14.2 किलाे) की कीमत- 668 रुपए (हाेम डिलीवरी चार्ज सहित)
  • गाेदाम पर सिलेंडर दे रहे- 668 रुपए जबकि 27.60 रुपए कम हाेने चाहिए

शहर में संचालित गैस एजेंसियाें के हाॅकर्स के कारण उपभाेक्ता परेशान हैं। बुकिंग के बाद भी समय पर सिलेंडर घर नहीं पहुंचाए जा रहे हैं ताे मजबूरी में उपभाेक्ताओं काे गाेदाम जाना पड़ रहा है। गाेदाम पर भी सिलेंडर हाेम डिलीवरी चार्ज के 27.60 रुपए जाेड़कर दिए जा रहे हैं।

जबकि गाेदाम से सिलेंडर 640 रुपए में मिलने चाहिए। उपभाेक्ताओं काे गाेदाम से भी हाेम डिलीवरी के रेट पर सिलेंडर दिए जा रहे हैं। भास्कर ने गुरुवार काे शहर के गैस गाेदाम पहुंचकर पड़ताल की ताे एजेंसी कर्मचारियाें की मनमानी सामने आई।

उपभोक्ता मुझसे आकर मिलें, रुपए वापस कराउंगा
गरिमा गैस एजेंसी संचालक आरपी गाेले ने भी माना कि हाॅकर ज्यादा रुपए वसूली नहीं कर सकते। गोले ने कहा अगर किसी उपभाेक्ता काे गाेदाम पर छूट नहीं दी गई है ताे वह एजेंसी आकर मुझे बताएं उनकी राशि वापस की जाएगी। जाे भी ऐसा काम कर रहा है उस कर्मचारी पर कार्रवाई करूंगा।

1संजय नगर ग्वालटाेली के रहने वाले विजय प्रसाद कटारे ने 8 दिसंबर काे सिलेंडर की बुकिंग की थी। गुरुवार काे गरिमा गैस एजेंसी के गाेदाम पहुंचे। उनकाे 668 रुपए का एजेंसी से सिलेंडर का बिल मिला था। दाेपहर 12.52 बजे जब वह गैस गाेदाम पर पहुंचे ताे उन्हें गैस सिलेंडर 668 रुपए में ही दिया गया। इसमें से कैश एंड कैरी के 27.60 रुपए का कैश बैक वापस नहीं मिला। गाेदाम पर बैठे कर्मचारी बाेले- रुपए एजेंसी से ही मिलेंगे।

2अजब सिंह निवासी वार्ड 5 (राेहना) ने 3 दिसंबर काे गैस सिलेंडर बुकिंग किया था। वह गुरुवार काे गैस एजेंसी पहुंचे जहां से उन्हें गरिमा गैस एजेंसी से 668 रुपए का प्रिंटेड बिल मिला। पर बिल पर एक सील 668 रुपए की लगी थी। गैस गाेदाम पर गैस पहुंचे ताे गैस सिलेंडर 668 रुपए में ही खरीदा। गैस एजेंसी द्वारा कैश एंड कैरी के 27.60 रुपए का कैश बैक नहीं मिला।

3हाउसिंग बाेर्ड के अंकित नाशिककर ने गरिमा गैस एजेंसी में 9 दिसंबर काे बुकिंग की थी। गुरुवार काे डिलेवरी लेने के लिए गाेदाम पहुंचे ताे 668 रुपए लिए गए। जबकि कुछ देर बाद घर के दूसरे कनेक्शन जाे अविरत गैस एजेंसी का है उसकी गाेदाम पर गैस सिलेंडर लेने पहुंचे ताे 668 रुपए की सिलेंडर 640 रुपए यानी 28 रुपए कम कीमत में दी गई। दोनों जगह दामों में अंतर रहा।

दो एजेंसी, दोनों ने अलग दामों में दिए सिलेंडर
हाउसिंग बाेर्ड निवासी अंकित नाशिककर कुलामढ़ी राेड स्थित गाेदाम से सिलेंडर पहुंचे ताे कर्मचारियाें ने 668 रुपए लेकर ही सिलेंडर दिया। उन्हाेंने गुरुवार काे गरिमा गैस एजेंसी और अविरत गैस एजेंसी से अलग-अलग दाे अलग-अलग कनेक्शन के सिलेंडर खरीदे।

गरिमा एजेंसी के गाेदाम पर 668 रुपए में सिलेंडर दिया गया जबकि अविरत एजेंसी के गाेदाम पर 668 रु. का वही सिलेंडर 640 रुपए में दिया गया। 28 रुपए हाेम डिलेवरी चार्ज काटा गया। अंकित ने रुपए कम नहीं करने की शिकायत जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति अधिकारी से की। सहायक खाद्य अधिकारी सरफिराेज खान ने बताया आवेदन मिला है। अगर उपभाेक्ता से अतिरिक्त रुपए लिए हैं ताे गलत है। जांच के बाद पता चलेगा।

