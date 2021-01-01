पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर मप्र की झांकी:खेती में आत्मनिर्भरता का संदेश देगी कृषि विभाग की प्रदर्शनी; 10 साल से अव्वल आ रही कृषि विभाग की झांकी

हाेशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
होशंगाबाद। गणतंत्र दिवस पर कृषि विभाग ने आत्म निर्भर मप्र की झांकी बनाई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
होशंगाबाद। गणतंत्र दिवस पर कृषि विभाग ने आत्म निर्भर मप्र की झांकी बनाई है।
  • इस बार ईको फ्रेंडली झांकी बनाने के लिए बैतूल से बुलाए कारीगर

पिछले दस साल से झांकी प्रस्तुति में अव्वल रहने वाला कृषि विभाग इस बार भी आकर्षक और अनूठी झांकी प्रस्तुत करेगा। काेविड संक्रमण के बाद भी जिले में किसानाें ने कैसे उत्पादन बढ़ाया और कैसे कृषि क्षेत्र में जिला आत्मनिर्भर बन सकता है यह इस बार कृषि विभाग की झांकी की थीम हाेगी। गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य समाराेह आज पुलिस परेड मैदान पर हाेगा।

परेड के साथ जिला प्रशासन के अलग- अलग विभाग इस सत्र की विशेष थीम पर झांकियाें की प्रस्तुति देंगे। कुछ विभागाें ने कार्यक्रम की संक्षिप्तता काे देखते हुए झांकी प्रस्तुति के लिए तैयारी नहीं की है। अधिकांश विभाग काेविड जैसे समय में भी किए गए बेहतर कार्याें और भविष्य की तैयारी काे झांकी में प्रस्तुत किया।

जैविक खेती, हरे भरे खेत, बायाेगैस संयंत्र, सायलाे प्लांट का होगा प्रदर्शन
डीडीए जितेंद्र सिंह ने बताया झांकी बनाने के लिए बैतूल से कारीगर बुलाए गए हैं। बाेर्ड, थर्माकाॅल, लकड़ी का बुरादा, मिट्टी और पर्यावरण काे नुकसान ना पहुंचाने वाले अव्यवों से झांकी तैयार की गई है। जैविक खेती, हरे भरे खेत, बायाेगैस संयंत्र, सायलाे प्लांट काे झांकी में शामिल किया गया है। नरवाई ना जलाने के संदेश के साथ कम लागत के कैप्सूल का प्रदर्शन भी किया गया है।

परेड ग्राउंड पर इन विभागों की भी दिखेगी झांकियां

  • जल संसाधन विभाग: जल संसाधन विभाग ने वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम के साथ घर- घर नल कनेक्शन के जल ही मिशन है थीम पर झांकी सजाई है।
  • शिक्षा विभाग: शिक्षा विभाग ने आपदा में अवसर दिखाते हुए काेराेना काल में भी शिक्षा की गतिविधियाें के संचालन काे लेकर झांकी तैयार की है।
  • उद्यानिकी विभाग: उद्यानिकी विभाग ने फल और फूल की खेती के लिए प्रेरित करने वाली झांकी तैयार की है।
