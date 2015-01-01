पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जी लाइसेंस काे रिन्यू करवाने पर कार्रवाई:ड्राइवर की नाैकरी पाने के लिए बनाए फर्जी लाइसेंस, 17 पर केस

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आवेदकाें के मूल दस्तावेज और लाइसेंस के रंग में अंतर होने पर आरटीओ से उनकी जांच की गई, इशके बाद ही फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा हुआ।
  • लाइसेंस नहीं थे और पाना चाहते थे मंडीदीप यार्ड से शोरूम तक ट्रैक्टर पहुंचाने का काम
  • 4 जिलों के 16 लोगों ने नकली कार्ड बनाकर नवीनीकरण के लिए आरटीओ में लगाए आवेदन

जिला क्षेत्रीय परिवहन कार्यालय (आरटीओ) में फर्जी लाइसेंस काे रिन्यू करवाने वाले 4 जिलों के 17 लाेगाें पर काेतवाली थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। कार्रवाई के बाद फर्जी लाइसेंस के एक बड़े रैकेट का खुलासा हो सकता है क्योंकि संभावना है कि आरोपियों ने मंडीदीप यार्ड के ट्रैक्टर ट्रांस्पाेर्टर्स (यार्ड से शोरूम तक पहुंचाने) की नाैकरी पाने फर्जी लाइसेंस को रिन्यू कराने की कोशिश की।

होशंगाबाद आरटीओ मनोज तेहनगुरिया के पास लाइसेंस रिन्यू कराने वाले आवेदकों की फाइल पहुंची तो उन्होंने गड़बड़ी पकड़ी। आवेदकाें के मूल दस्तावेज और लाइसेंस के रंग में अंतर मिला ताे संदेह और बढ़ा। उन्हाेंने संबंधित जिलाें के आरटीओ से इन लाेगाें की जानकारी मांगी ताे पूरी तरह फर्जीवाड़ा उजागर हुआ। इसके बाद तेहनगुरिया ने 13 नंवबर को 17 लाेगाें के खिलाफ काेतवाली थाने में धारा 420 का केस दर्ज करवाया है।

काेतवाली पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। इसमें 16 लाेगाें का लाइसेंस रिन्यू हाेना है, जबकि गुड्डू रघुवंशी नाम का युवक उनका सहयाेगी है। गुड्डू यह काम भाेपाल के एक एजेंट अशफाक के साथ मिलकर उनकी मदद कर रहा था।

ऐसे पकड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा: अन्य जिलों से मांगी जानकारी, लाइसेंस के रंगाें में मिला अंतर

लाइसेंस रिन्यू करवाने वाले युवक मंडीदीप के ट्रैक्टर यार्ड में ड्राइवर की नाैकरी पाने के लिए फर्जी लाइसेंस काे रिन्यू करवा रहे थे। इन्हाेंने आरटीओ कार्यालय में अक्टूबर और नंवबर महीने में अलग-अलग दिनाें में आवेदन किए थे। लेकिन जब रिन्यू के लिए आवेदकाें की फाइल आरटीओ मनाेज तेहनगुरिया ने देखी ताे उसमें असली लाइसेंस के रंगाेंं में अंतर था।

आरटीओ ने संदेह पर गुप्त रूप से अलग-अलग जिलाें के आरटीओ से पत्र भेजकर जानकारी मांगी ताे पता चला कि उनके यहां पर ऐसे काेई लाइसेंस बने ही नहीं हैं। टीआई संताेष सिंह चाैहान ने बताया कि आरटीओ कार्यालय में फर्जी लाइसेंस देकर उन्हें रिन्यू करवाने का आवेदन 16 लाेगाे ने दिया था 1 व्यक्ति उनका सहयाेगी है। कुल 17 लाेगाें पर केस दर्ज किया गया है।

सबसे ज्यादा फर्जी लाइसेंस भिंड जिले के
सिवनी जिला- माे खालिद, कमालुद्दीन, कादिर, नयूमभिंड- शाहीद, आलमदीन, हलीम, सरफुउददीन, शाहिद, इरशाद, सुकरदेवास- शाैकिन, साजिद, सरफराज, प्रभुधार- मुस्तकीम

प्रदेश के अन्य जिलाें में हाे सकता है गिराेह
फर्जी लाइसेंस काे रिन्यू करवाने के लिए हाेशंगाबाद आरटीओ ने असली लाइसेंस के रंग में अंतर देखकर फर्जी लाइसेंस काे पकड़ा है। आरटीओ मनाेज तेहनगुरिया ने बातया ऐसी आशंका है कि यह गिराेह भी हाे सकता है जाे अन्य जिलाें में फर्जी लाइसेंसाें काे रिन्यू करवाकर उपयाेग करते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें