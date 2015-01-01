पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Hoshangabad
  • FAQs, Frauds At Procurement Centers In The Name Of Khaanchi, Chaos At Paddy Buying Centers In The District, Cattle Are Also Eating Produce

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों का आरोप:एफएक्यू, खाैंची के नाम पर खरीदी केंद्रों पर धाेखाधड़ी, जिले के धान खरीदी केंद्राें पर अव्यवस्था, मवेशी भी खा रहे उपज

हाेशंगाबाद/माखननगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
होशंगाबाद| कृषि मंडी गेट पर काउकैचर नहीं हैं। फेंसिंग भी क्षतिग्रस्त है। मवेशी उपज खा रहे हैं। किसानों को मवेशियों की निगरानी करनी पड़ रही।

जिले के समर्थन मूल्य केंद्राें पर धान बेचने आ रहे किसान एफएक्यू जांच, खाैंची से परेशान हैं। किसानों के मुताबिक सर्वेयर मनमानी कर उपज रिजेक्ट कर रहे हैं। समिति संचालकों द्वारा किसानाें से कार्ड भरवाए जा रहे हैं इस कारण किसान उपज की तुलाई पर ध्यान नहीं दे पाते।

हम्माल खाेंची कर 20 से 25 किलाे धान का गाेलमाल कर रहे हैं। हालांकि बाबई में वृहताकार सेवा सहकारी समिति संचालकों ने हम्मालों को पत्र लिखकर खाैंची न करने की हिदायत दी है। काेई हम्माल खाैंची करते मिला ताे उससे जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।

13 ट्राॅली रिजेक्ट हाेने वाले केंद्र पर पहुंचे कलेक्टर

कलेक्टर धनंजय सिंह ने डोलरिया के नानपा, डोलरिया में धान उपार्जन केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। नानपा केंद्र में तुलाई में असमानता पाए जाने पर जांच के निर्देश एसडीएम होशंगाबाद को दिए। हम्माल , तुलावटी कार्य में लगे श्रमिकों का समय पर भुगतान करने के लिए कहा। इस दाैरान एसडीएम भारती मेरावी, तहसीलदार शैलेंद्र बडोनिया सहित अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

पिपरिया में खरीदी केंद्राें पर लगाए छन्ने और पंखे

पिपरिया धान बेचने आए किसानों की सुविधा के लिए खरीदी केंद्रों पर छन्ने और पंखे की व्यवस्था की गई है। कृषक सेवा सहकारी समिति खापरखेड़ा के प्रबंधक राकेश पुरोहित ने बताया कि अभी तक उनके यहां से किसी भी किसान की धान रिजेक्ट नहीं हुई है।

हम्माली का भुगतान करवाया

सोमवार को किसान नेता केशव साहू ने कलेक्टर के नाम ज्ञापन दिया था। किसान नेता हरपाल सिंह ने बताया किसानाें काे एफएक्यू के नाम पर परेशान किया जा रहा है। किसानाें काे खरीदी केंद्र पर सर्वेयर बिना जांच संसाधन के आंखाें से देखकर ही एफएक्यू का मानक तय कर रहे है।

रोहना निवासी ओमकार प्रजापति की गेहूं खरीदी की मजदूरी नहीं मिलने की समस्या कलेक्टर को बताई। कलेक्टर ने मौके पर श्रमिक को तत्काल भुगतान राशि हस्तानांतरित किए जाने के समिति प्रबंधक को दिए निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें