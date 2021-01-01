पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:किसान नेता सड़कों पर, तीन कृषि कानून के समर्थन में भाजपा तो विरोध में उतरी कांग्रेस

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
किसानाें के समर्थन में भाजपा ने दिया धरना, कांग्रेस ने निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली। - Dainik Bhaskar
किसानाें के समर्थन में भाजपा ने दिया धरना, कांग्रेस ने निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली।
  • भाजपा समर्थित किसानों ने सतरास्ते पर किया प्रदर्शन, रैली निकालकर एसडीएम काे सौंपा ज्ञापन
  • कांग्रेस नेताओं ने बाबई में निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली, कृषि कानून को वापस लेने की राज्यपाल से की मांग

कृषि कानूनाें काे लेकर देश भर में हाे रहे आंदाेलन, धरना, प्रदर्शन का जिले में राजनीतिकरण हाेता दिख रहा है। शुक्रवार काे किसानाें के समर्थन और तिरंगे के अपमान के विरोध में भाजपा समर्थित किसानाें ने होशंगाबाद में धरना दिया ताे बाबई में कांग्रेस ने ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली।

भाजपा समर्थित किसानों ने सतरास्ते पर किया प्रदर्शन, रैली निकालकर एसडीएम काे सौंपा ज्ञापन
होशंगाबाद के सतरास्ता पर शुक्रवार काे भाजपा समर्थित किसानाें ने बिना भाजपा के बैनर केवल किसानाें के नाम से बिल के समर्थन और तिरंगे का अपमान करने वालों के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन किया। एसडीएम आदित्य रिछारिया काे ज्ञापन साैंपा। इस दाैरान भाजपा के पदाधिकारी और नेता धरना स्थल के पास ही माैजूद रहे। किसानों ने राष्ट्र एवं किसान विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त रहने वाले शिवकुमार शर्मा (कक्का) के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने सहित कार्रवाई की मांग की। इधर, शिव कुमार शर्मा काका ने बताया किसान बहकावे में आकर या कृषि कानून की अधूरी जानकारी के कारण ऐसा कर रहे हैं।

कांग्रेस नेताओं ने बाबई में निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली, कृषि कानून को वापस लेने की राज्यपाल से की मांग
माखननगर में कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसानों के पक्ष में कांग्रेसियाें ने ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली। तहसीलदार आलोक पारे को राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें तीनाें कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग की गई। पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष पुष्पराज पटेल व विधानसभा प्रभारी सतपाल पलिया ने रैली का संचालन किया। इस अवसर पर महेंद्र तिवारी, अमृत बिंदु डेरिया, राजेंद्र खंडेलवाल, विकल्प डेरिया सहित सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे। रैली के मार्ग को लेकर पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष पुष्पराज पटेल की पुलिस प्रशासन से दो बार झड़प हुई। पुष्पराज का कहना था कि शांतिपूर्वक रैली निकालने के बाद भी पुलिस ने राेकने की काेशिश की।

