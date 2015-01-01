पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन का समर्थन:कृषि बिलाें काे लेकर किसान कल देंगे धरना, प्रदर्शन करने की याेजना बनाई

होशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • होशंगाबाद, सिवनीमलावा और पिपरिया में धरना

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदाेलन काे जिले में भी सर्मथन देने के लिए संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा का गठन किया गया है। उसके सर्मथन में प्रदर्शन करने की याेजना बनाई है। किसान नेता लीलाधर राजपूत ने बताया केंद्र सरकार ने जो 3 कृषि कानून किसानों के लिए बनाए है।

वह कानून किसान विरोधी है, जिसको लेकर संपूर्ण भारत में किसानों में आक्रोश है। पूरे देश में किसान आंदोलन कर रहा है। उसी के चलते संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने 14 दिसंबर सोमवार को एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन एवं ज्ञापन का कार्यक्रम जिले मेंं करेगा। क्रांतिकारी किसान मजदूर संगठन किसानाें के अांदाेलन का समर्थन करता है। किसानाें के सर्मथन में क्रांतिकारी किसान मजदूर संगठन के द्वारा पीपल चौक होशंगाबाद में 14 दिसंबर सोमवार दाेपहर 12 बजे से लेकर 3 बजे तक धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

धरना प्रदर्शन के इसी कार्यक्रम के तहत राष्ट्रीय किसान मजदूर संघ सिवनी मालवा और पिपरिया में धरना प्रदर्शन हाेगा। क्रांतिकारी किसान मजदूर संगठन जिला होशंगाबाद जिला अध्यक्ष हरपाल सिंह सोलंकी ने बताया की केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा जो तीन कृषि कानून बनाए हैं वह किसान विरोधी हैं उनका विरोध दर्ज कराने के लिए गांव-गांव में जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रम किया जा रहा है।

