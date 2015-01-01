पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेत माफिया पर सख्ती:पाल खाेदने वाले पर एफआईआर, गड‌्ढे खाेद कर बंद किए रेत चोरी के 12 रास्ते

हाेशंगाबाद2 दिन पहले
दिनभर कार्रवाई, शाम को रेत पर मोबाइल की रोशनी में पंचनामा
  • नर्मदा-तवा संगम काे खतरे में डालने वालाें पर प्रशासन की बड़ी कार्रवाई

पाल खाेदकर नर्मदा-तवा के संगम को खतरे में डालने वालाें पर साेमवार काे प्रशासन ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की। पाल खाेदने वाले अश्विनी वर्मा पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। संगम और आसपास के 6 गांवाें में 12 ऐसे रास्ते गड्ढे खाेदकर बंद किए गए जाे रेत का अवैध परिवहन करने के लिए बने थे। राजस्व, खनिज और पुलिस के अमले ने सुबह 9 बजे से कार्रवाई शुरू की।

देर रात तक अफसर डटे हुए थे। एसडीएम ने प्रशासन की संयुक्त टीम बनाई थी। सुबह संगम पर पहुंचे। अधिकारियों ने सामने रहकर रेत चोरी के लिए बनाए गए एक दर्जन से अधिक अवैध रास्ते काटे। मंगलवार से खुदी हुई पाल काे फिर से भरवाने का काम शुरू कराया जाएगा। वर्मा के अलावा कुछ अन्य माफिया पर भी एफआईआर की तैयारी है।

जिला खनिज अधिकारी शशांक शुक्ला ने बताया जासलपुर में ज्ञानसिंह निमाेदा और अन्य पर 254 घनमीटर का अवैध खनन का प्रकरण बनाने का काम किया। वहीं राहुल करैया पर भी अवैध खनन 1255 घनमीटर का प्रकरण बनाया। इसके साथ ही अवैध उत्खनन के लिए रास्ता देने वालाें पर भी कार्रवाई की। तहसीलदार शैलेंद्र बडाेनिया, नायब तहसीलदार ललित सोनी, मृगेंद्र सिसोदिया, खनिज निरीक्षक पुष्पेंद्र त्रिपाठी, कृष्णकांत परते, अर्चना ताम्रकार, टीआई हेमंत श्रीवास्तव, पटवारी रुक्मणि माधव सहित अमला माैजूद रहा।

यहां भी मिला उत्खनन

देवीराम पिता गंगाराम के खसरा नंबर 698/5 से रेत उत्खनन मिला। बदामी पिता रामलाल 705/1ट, जमनाबाई पत्नी डाेरीलाल 705/1ट, नीलिमा पत्नी जगदीश 691/1घ पर राहुल करैया पर उत्खनन का प्रकरण बनाया।

नर्मदा की पाल काे फिर से भरवाने के लिए जनपद पंचायत काे कहा है। पाल भरने में अाने वाले खर्च की भरपाई भी खाेदने वाले से ही की जाएगी। पाल काे भरने का काम शुरू कराया जा रहा है। अवैध उत्खनन के सारे रास्ते बंद करने का काम किया गया है।

-भारती मेरावी, एसडीएम

8 फीट खाई खाेदकर बंद किया रास्ता

जासलपुर के पीलीकरार और तवा में जाने के लिए बनाए रास्ते काे खनिज विभाग ने जेसीबी से 7 से 8 फीट तक खाेदकर बंद करने का काम किया। इसके अलावा बैरखेड़ी, बांद्राभान, मंगरिया और नंदनी गाेशाला घानाबड़ के पास भी रेत के अवैध उत्खनन के लिए बनाए रास्ते बंद कराए। रात 8 बजे तक खनिज अमला रास्ते काटने का काम करता रहा।

