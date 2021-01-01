पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिवनीमालवा19 जनवरी की रात स्थानीय मंडी के पास स्थित सुरेश:वेयरहाउस से मूंग चोरी के चार आराेपी गिरफ्तार, दाे फरार

सिवनी मालवा3 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी की ली मदद

19 जनवरी की रात स्थानीय मंडी के पास स्थित सुरेश चंद्र खटलोया के वेयरहाउस से 40 क्विंटल मूंग की चोरी का खुलासा पुलिस ने किया है। पुलिस के हाथ लगे आराेपियाें ने आधा दर्जन से अधिक चाेरियां भी की। पुलिस ने रूपादेह सचिन यदुवंशी को संदेह के आधार पर पकड़ा। उसने बारिकी से पूछताछ में सारा सच उगल दिया।

एसडीओपी सौम्या अग्रवाल के मुताबिक सचिन ने दोस्त रोहित यदुवंशी (गोदडी टिमरनी), सिवनीमालवा सुरगी निवासी अर्जुन यदुवंशी, बुडाराकला के मुकेश पिता रामदास यदुवंशी, इंदाैर के नितिन पिता रामचंद्र कौशल, नाना उर्फ विकास पिता मंगल सिंह यदुवंशी निवासी रमपुरा के साथ मिलकर बानापुरा मंडी में स्थित वेयरहाउस से 40 क्विंटल मूंग चाेरी की थी।

आरोपी सचिन, मुकेश, नितिन, नाना उर्फ विकास को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। रोहित और अर्जुन अनुवंशी फरार है। पुलिस ने करीब 4 लाख का 35 क्विटंल गेहूं, 40 क्विंटल मूंग, कपडे के 2 गट्टे और प्लास्टिक की बोरी व सफेद रंग के थैले में भरे कपड़े, पिकअप MP09 जीआई 6973 जब्त की है।

सीसीटीवी की ली मदद

थाना प्रभारी संजय चौकसे के नेतृत्व में एसआई शरद बर्डे, आकाश शर्मा, आरक्षक रामस्वरूप, आरक्षक शैलेंद्र, संदीप, बसंत, अशोक मीणा, चतुर्भुज ने मुखबिराें और सीसीटीवी की मदद से आराेपियाें काे पकड़ा और सामान जब्त किया।

आराेपियाें ने इन वारदाताें काे भी दिया अंजाम

  • 18 जनवरी की रात में मंडी के वेयरहाउस से शटर का ताला तोड़कर 80 कट्टी मूंग चोरी की।
  • 7 जनवरी की रात में धमासा की शासकीय सोसाइटी से 20 क्विंटल गेहूं व चना, चावल, शक्कर चोरी किया।
  • 11 जनवरी की रात डोलरिया मिसरोद की कपड़े की एक दुकान से 8 गट्टे कपड़े चुराए।
  • टिमरनी के करताना सोसाइटी से 15 क्विंटल गेहूं चोरी किया।
  • सोनकच्छ के एक शोरूम से दो पल्सर, डीव्हीआर, लैपटॉप व अन्य आटो पार्ट्स चोरी किए।
  • रेहटी के सतराना थाना स्थित बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के एटीएम को लूटने की भी काेशिश की।
