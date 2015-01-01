पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे का कारोबार:धार्मिक यात्रा के बहाने वाहन किराये से लेकर ड्रग सप्लाई

हाेशंगाबाद/पिपरिया2 घंटे पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने राज्य को सौंपी रिपोर्ट-ड्रग की खपत व संलिप्तता में पिपरिया का है कनेक्शन
  • कलेक्टर का दावा-प्रभावी कार्रवाई कर नशामुक्त समाज बनाएंगे

जिले का पिपरिया प्रदेश के उन 3 सबसे संवेदनशील स्थानों में शामिल है, जहां नशे का कारोबार बढ़ रहा है। यह रिपोर्ट केंद्रीय एजेंसी नारकाेटिक्स कंट्राेल ब्यूराे (एनसीबी) ने राज्य सरकार को सौंपी है। पिपरिया को संवेदनशील माने जाने के कारणों की भास्कर ने पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि ड्रग्स माफिया यहां लगातार पैर पसार रहा है। पिपरिया के कुछ युवक ड्रग्स तस्करी के मामले में छत्तीसगढ़ की जेलों में बंद हैं।

ये पिपरिया से मरीजों को इलाज के लिए ले जाने या धार्मिक यात्रा के नाम पर किराये पर चार पहिया वाहन ले गए थे और उनका इस्तेमाल आंध्र प्रदेश से ड्रग्स व गांजा सप्लाई करने में करते पकड़े गए। जिले में इस साल अभी तक 7 मामले नशे के काराेबार से संबंधित दर्ज हुए हैं। नारकोटिक्स अफसरों का कहना है- एनसीबी देशभर में सामने आने वाले मामलों में संलिप्त लोगों से पूछताछ में मिले इनपुट और नशे की खपत के आधार पर अपनी रिपोर्ट तैयार करता है।

कोडवर्ड : ब्राउन शुगर की पुड़िया का नाम डाक, नशेड़ी को कहते हैं डरपू

कारोबार के जानकारों के मुताबिक पिपरिया में शराब, गांजा और ब्राउन शुगर का अवैध कारोबार बढ़ रहा है। यह होशंगाबाद, नरसिंहपुर, छिंदवाड़ा और रायसेन जिले की सीमा पर बसा है और इटारसी से जबलपुर के लिए रेलवे लाइन है, जहां से ड्रग्स सप्लाई आसानी से हाे जाता है। गांजा और ब्राउन शुगर पुड़िया के रूप में दिया जाता है। गांजा न्यूनतम 50 रुपए की पुड़िया दी जाती है वहीं ब्राउन शुगर की पुड़िया 100 रुपए से शुरू होती है। पावडर की पुड़िया को डाक और इसके नशेड़ी को डरपू कहा जाता है।

जेल में आने वाले कई नशेड़ी

जेल सूत्रों ने बताया कैदियों में कई नशे के आदी हैं। इनका ध्यान रखना होता है और डाॅक्टर से इलाज कराया जाता है। बीएमओ डाॅ. एके अग्रवाल का कहना है पहले बहुत मरीज आते थे। पिछले डेढ़ साल मे नशे के कारण बीमार होने वाले लोगों की संख्या में कमी आई है।

हाेशंगाबाद में भी सब्जियों के कैरेट में ले जा रहे थे एक कराेड़ का गांजा

हाेशंगाबाद में 20 जून 2020 काे एक कराेड़ का गांजा पकड़ाया था। शहर के एक युवक सहित तीन गिरफ्तार हुए थे। नारकाेटिक्स कंट्राेल ब्यूराे (एनसीबी) इंदाैर की 14 सदस्यीय टीम ने देहात पुलिस की मदद से रसूलिया डबल फाटक पहाड़िया के पास से साढ़े पांच क्विंटल गांजा जब्त किया था। ओडिशा से मिनी ट्रक (एमएच11एएल5724) में सब्जी-फलों के खाली कैरेट्स में छिपाकर हाेशंगाबाद लाया गया था। तीन राज्याें की परिवहन जांच चाैकियों को पार कर ओडिशा से हाेशंगाबाद लाया गया था।

हाेशंगाबाद जिले के खासकर पिपरिया के कुछ युवक नशे के काराेबार में बाहर पकड़े गए हैं। पिपरिया में खपत भी हाेती है। यहां के 10 साल के रिकार्ड और इनपुट के आधार पर हाेशंगाबाद काे और पिपरिया काे संवदेनशील माना गया है। यह एक दिन या एक केस का परिणाम नहीं है। स्थानीय एजेंसी के जरिए प्रभावी कार्रवाई हो, इसलिए रिपाेर्ट सौंपी गई है।

-गीतेश गर्ग, एसपी नारकाेटिक्स इंदाैर

जिले में नशे के काराेबार के खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जाे लाेग इसमें लिप्त हैं उनकाे पकड़ा जाएगा। सामाजिक विभाग के माध्यम से नशा छुड़ाने के लिए केंद्र बनाकर काम किए जाएंगे। नशे मुक्त जिला बनाने के लिए सभी प्रयास होंगे।

-धनंजय सिंह, कलेक्टर हाेशंगाबाद।

