नपा बेपरवाह:गोशाला खाली, हादसों में लोगों के अलावा हर महीने 60 से 70 मवेशी हो रहे घायल

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आवारा मवेशियाें के हमले से लाेग हो रहे परेशान
  • नपा नहीं कर पा रही व्यवस्था

शहर और आसपास के मुख्य मार्गाें पर बैठे आवारा मवेशी जहां दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो रहे हैं, वहीं मवेशियाें के हमले से आमजन काे भी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। राेड पर बैठे आवारा मवेशियाें से दाेपहिया वाहन चालक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हाे रहे हैं। आवारा मवेशियाें से यातायात भी प्रभावित हो रहा है।

बुधवार की रात करीब 11:30 बजे न्यास काॅलाेनी में मुख्य मार्ग पर बैठे दाे मवेशियों काे घायल अवस्था में उपचार के लिए काेठीबाजार के गाेसेवा केंद्र लाया गया। प्रत्यक्ष दर्शियाें ने बताया कि एक तेज रफ्तार कार चालक ने सड़क पर बैठे हुए मवेशियाें के पैराें काे रौंदते हुए कार निकाली। इसके कारण दाेनाें मवेशियाें के कमर और पैर के हिस्से बुरी तरह से घायल हाे गए।

पशु प्रेमी कराते घायल मवेशियों का इलाज

काेठीबाजार स्थित बांके बिहारी गाेसेवा समिति के सदस्य दुर्घटनाग्रस्त मवेशियाें के उपचार करते हैं। समिति के सदस्य आशीष भट्ट ने बताया कि करीब 60 से 70 सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल मवेशी गाेशाला पहुुंचते हैं। इन्हें लाने के लिए समिति के पास दाे एंबुलेंस भी हैं। घायल मवेशियाें का उपचार भी सदस्य स्वयं करते हैं। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर ही डॉक्टराें काे बुलाया जाता है।

नगर पालिका ने गोशाला में दाे साल में केवल दाे ट्राॅली भूसा ही दिया

बीटीआई स्थित गाेशाला का नपा ने दाे साल पहले उद्घाटन किया था और आवारा मवेशियाें काे गाेशाला में रखने की बात कही थी, लेकिन गाेशाला के प्रभारी विवेक भट्ट ने बताया कि गाेशाला के निर्माण के बाद नपा ने केवल दाे ट्राॅली भूसा ही दिया है। बाढ़ का पानी भरने के कारण गाेशाला के मवेशियाें काे काे छाेड़ दिया गया था। अभी केवल 20 मवेशी गाेशाला में हैं। इनकी चारे-पानी की व्यवस्था समिति कर रही है।

शहर से आवारा मवेशियों को हटाने के लिए हाका दल काम कर रहा है

शहर में आवारा मवेशियाें काे बाहर करने के लिए हाका दल लगाए गए हैं। जाे शहर के मवेशियाें काे शहर सीमा से बाहर करने का काम कर रहे हैं। नपा के पास दाे गाेशाला 20 और 40 मवेशियाें की क्षमता की हैं। आगामी व्यवस्था के लिए प्लान बनाकर मवेशियों को गोशाला में रखने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

-माधुरी शर्मा, सीएमओ

परिषद भंग होने के बाद व्यवस्थाओं पर नहीं दिया जा रहा है ध्यान

गाेवंश काे सड़काें से हटाए जाने के लिए तत्कालीन नगर परिषद के समय हाका दल लगाए गए थे। जाेकि अब नियमित रूप से काम नहीं कर रहे हैं। इस कारण लोगों काे परेशानी हो रही है। परिषद के भंग हाेने के बाद व्यवस्थाओं पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इनकी व्यवस्था के लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर कदम उठाना चाहिए।

-अजय रतनानी, पूर्व सभापति नपा

