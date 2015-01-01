पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक:नपा की लाइन के बाहर रखा सामान, बेरिकेड्स के बाद भी बाजार में घुसे वाहन

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • आज धनतेरस का बाजार, सतरस्ते, गांधी चौक से आगे नहीं जा सकेंगे वाहन

शहर में दीपावली के त्याेहारी बाजार के लिए नगर पालिका ने सफेद की लाइन खींची थी, लेकिन बुधवार काे व्यापारियाें ने दुकान का पूरा सामान लाइन के बाहर रखकर दुकानें लगाईं। वहीं दूसरी और चाैपाटी की दुकानाें के कारण इंदिरा चाैक से लेकर सतरस्ते तक ट्रैफिक लगता रहा।

इससे आम जनता काे पैदल तक निकलने में परेशानियाें का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं ट्रैफिक मुख्य वाहनों को रोकने के लिए बेरिकेड्स हटाकर लोग बाजार में घुस रहे हैं। गुरुवार काे धनतेरस का त्याेहारी बाजार रहेगा। इसी दिन से दीपावली के बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ेगी। पुलिस ने सतरस्ते, गांधी चौक, मोरछली चौक, सर्राफा और हलवाई चौक पर बेरिकेड्स लगाए हैं।

आज से कार्रवाई करेंगे

नपा ने जाे लाइन बनाई थी उस नियम का व्यापारियाें काे पालन करना चाहिए। जिला प्रशासन के आदेश अनुसार गुरुवार से हमारा अतिक्रमण अमला कार्रवाई करेगा।

-रमेश शुक्ला, एई,नपा

पार्किंग में खड़े करें वाहन

बाजार में वाहनाें के प्रवेश काे गुरुवार से प्रतिबंधित किया है। काेई वाहनाें काे अंदर लेकर आता है। उसे पार्किंग में खड़ा करने की कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

-आरसी गुप्ता,डीएसपी ट्रैफिक

