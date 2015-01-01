पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:गोरा गांव की स्याह हकीकत राजस्व रिकॉर्ड पोर्टल पर नहीं

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
नया रिकॉर्ड नहीं हो रहा दर्ज
  • पुराना रिकॉर्ड नहीं हटने से पोर्टल पर नया रिकॉर्ड नहीं हो रहा दर्ज

गाेरा जिले का एकमात्र गांव है जिसका राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड प्रशासन के सरकारी पाेर्टल पर अपडेट नहीं हैं। गांव के किसानाें का रिकाॅर्ड 8 माह में भी प्रशासन ऑनलाइन नहीं कर पाया है। इससे ग्रामीणाें काे खसरा, खताैनी सहित पीएम किसान निधि का रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन नहीं दिख रहा है। पूरे प्रदेश के लिए पाेर्टल तैयार करने वाली वेबजीआईएस कंपनी भी तकनीकी फॉल्ट नहीं सुधार पा रही है।

पुराना रिकॉर्ड डिलीट नहीं होने से पाेर्टल पर गांव का रिकॉर्ड नए सिरे से अपडेट नहीं हो पा रहा है। एसएलआर भू अभिलेख अधिकारी (एसएलआर) ने मामले काे वेबजीआईएस कंपनी काे साैंप दिया है। कंपनी के लाेग भी गांव का रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। तकनीकी फाॅल्ट काे दूर करने के लिए अब वेबसाइट काे ही अपडेट करने की बात अधिकारी कर रहे हैं।

कंपनी के इंजीनियर इसकाे अगले सप्ताह तक अपडेट करने की बात कर रहे हैं। गांव के लाेगाें ने इसकाे लेकर सीएम हेल्पलाइन में भी शिकायत दर्ज कराई पर प्रशासन इसकाे हल करने में सफल नहीं हाे पा रहा है। ऐसे में मामले में ग्वालियर यह मामला भेजा। अब वहीं कंपनी रिकाॅर्ड काे अपडेट करने का काम एक सप्ताह से कर रही है पर सफलता नहीं मिली है।

सुविधाओं से वंचित ग्रामीण

गाेरा के किसान अर्जुन मीणा, माेहन अहिरवार, लाेकेश पालीवाल, आकाश गाेस्वामी, कुलदीप मीना, सूरज सतावन ने बताया रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन नहीं हाेने से हमारे गांव के लाेगाें काे कई सुविधाओं के लिए परेशान हाेना पड़ रहा है। खसरा, खताैनी सहित पीएम किसान निधि का लाभ मिलने में परेशानी हाे रही है।

गाेरा गांव के किसानाें का रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन करने के लिए ग्वालियर की बेबसीआईएस कंपनी के इंजीनियराें काे इसकाे अपडेट करने के लिए कहा है। यहां पर यह पाेर्टल पर अपडेट नहीं हाे रहा था। जल्द ही गांव के किसानाें का रिकाॅर्ड अपडेट हाे जाएगा।

-सविता पटेल, एसएलआर

पुराने छह-सात खाते डिलीट नहीं हो रहे थे। अब एक खाता बचा है, डिलीट नहीं हाे रहा है। संभवत: सामलाती खाता है। लिंक पता कर तकनीकी समस्या हल कर रहे हैं। वेबसाइट काे अपडेट करने के बाद अगले सप्ताह में गांव का ऑनलाइन रिकाॅर्ड अपडेट करा दिया जाएगा।

-जसपाल राेतेला, प्राेजेक्ट मैनेजर वेबजीआईएस कंपनी

