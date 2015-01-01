पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा:छात्रवृत्ति याेजनाओं का विकल्प बदलने उच्च शिक्षा विभाग देगा मौका, शिकायताें का होगा समाधान

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • छात्रवृत्ति और फीस माफी की सुविधाओं काे बदलने के लिए होते हैं आवेदन

काॅलेज के स्टूडेंट्स काे मिलने वाली छात्रवृत्ति और फीस माफी की सुविधाओं काे बदलने के लिए हर साल किए जाने वाले आवेदनाें की संख्या देखते हुए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने छात्रवृत्ति और अन्य याेजनाओं के विकल्प बदलने का अवसर देने का निर्णय लिया है।

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के नियमाें के अनुसार आर्थिक सहायता देने वाली याेजनाओं में से किसी एक याेजना का लाभ ही स्टूडेंट्स ले सकते हैं। ऐसे में यदि मेधावी छात्र याेजना से फीस माफी की सुविधा ली गई है ताे केवल फीस माफी की याेजना का लाभ ही स्टूडेंट काे मिलेगा इसके अतिरिक्त काेई अन्य छात्रवृत्ति या आर्थिक सुविधा नहीं मिलेगी।

ऐसे में जिन स्टूडेंट्स काे रूम रैंट या छात्रवृत्ति में अधिक राशि उपलब्ध हाेती है उन्हें आर्थिक नुकसान हाेता है और साफ्टवेयर अपडेट हाेने के बाद इसे बदलना संभव नहीं हाे पाता। पिछले साल ही हाेशंगाबाद जिले से करीब 1200 स्टूडेंट्स ने एक याेजना से दूसरी याेजना में शामिल करने आवेदन किया था। ऐसे में स्टूडेंट्स काे निर्णय कर सही विकल्प चुनने का अवसर देने यह निर्णय लिया गया है।

क्याें करना पड़ता है याेजना बदलने आवेदन

  • मेधावी छात्र याेजना से स्टूडेंट्स काे केवल शुल्क माफी की सुविधा मिलती है। काॅलेजाें में शासन से संचालित विषयाें की फीस 2 से 2500 रुपए तक हाेती है जबकि जनभागीदारी से संचालित विषयाें की फीस 8 से 10 हजार रुपए तक। सामान्य वर्ग के जरूरतमंद स्टूडेंट्स के लिए दाेनाे ही स्थिति में याेजना लाभकारी है।
  • बारहवीं के बाद काॅलेज में दाखिला लेने वाले स्टूडेंट्स काे गांव की बेटी, प्रतिभा किरण सहित कई याेजनाओं की जानकारी नहीं हाेती जिसके कारण वे सही छात्रवृत्ति विकल्प का चयन नहीं कर पाते ऐसे में सुधार के लिए आवेदन किए जाते हैं।

नवंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह से 12 दिसंबर तक छात्रवृत्ति याेजना में सुधार संबंधी आवेदन लिए जा सकेंगे। यह प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन हाेगी। दस्तावेज जमा करने की प्रक्रिया के समय सही जानकारी अपडेट कर स्टूडेंट्स इस सुविधा का लाभ ले सकेंगे।

- डाॅ. ओएन चाैबे, प्राचार्य नर्मदा काॅलेज

