प्राेटेम स्पीकर काे मारने की धमकी:हिंदूवादी संगठनाें ने विधायक आरिफ मसूद का पुतला जलाया

हाेशंगाबाद29 मिनट पहले
भाेपाल के इकबाल मैदान में फ्रांस के खिलाफ बयानबाजी करने और प्राेटेम स्पीकर काे जान से मारने की धमकी वाले बयान से नाराज शहर के हिंदूवादी संगठनाें के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार काे विधायक आरिफ मसूद का पुतला जलाया।

हिंदू जागरण मंच, राष्ट्रवादी युवा वाहिनी और बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सतरास्ते पर एकत्र हाेकर मसूद का पुतला फूंका और उनके खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

इसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने डीजीपी के नाम ज्ञापन एसडीओपी मंजू चाैहान काे साैंपा और मसूद के खिलाफ देश द्राेह का अपराध दर्ज कराने की मांग की।

इस दाैरान अजय वर्मा, याेगेश राजपूत, कमलेश पटेल, गाेपी वर्मा, शेखर पाल, दुष्यंत वर्मा,अंकित मालवीय, गाेलू राजपूत सहित कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

