आत्महत्या का मामला:होमगार्ड की बेटी ने युवक से तंग आकर की थी आत्महत्या

हाेशंगाबाद30 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कालिका नगर के युवक को पुलिस ने जेल पहुंचाया
  • सुसाइड नाेट पर लिखा- तालीम अली उर्फ बाबा

कालिका नगर में होमगार्ड की बेटी के आत्महत्या मामले में पुलिस ने 24 घंटे के अंदर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। युवक उसी मोहल्ले के पास रहता था। पुलिस के अनुसार वह युवती को परेशान करता था।

इसलिए युवती ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। एसडीऔपी मंजू चौहान ने बताया कालिका नगर में होमगार्ड की बेटी सोनम पिता रोहित चौधरी ने सोमवार को आत्महत्या कर ली थी। आत्महत्या से पहले सोनम ने एक सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा था। इसमें एक युवक तालीम अली उर्फ बाबा का नाम लिखा था।

सुसाइड नोट के अनुसार तालीम बाबा उसे परेशान करता था। इससे तंग आकर उसने आत्महत्या की है। सुसाइड नोट मिलने के बाद मामले की जांच की गई। सुसाइड नोट और सोनम के परिवार के बयान के आधार पर आत्महत्या के लिए प्रेरित करने का केस दर्ज कर आरोपी तालीम बाबा को गिरफ्तार कर केंद्रीय जेल भेज दिया गया है।

