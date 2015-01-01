पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेंडर:सबसे महंगी रेत होशंगाबाद की, प्रदेश का 21% राजस्व यहीं से, कीमत 262 करोड़

होशंगाबाद24 मिनट पहले
  • जिले की 118 खदानों का ठेका सबसे ज्यादा बोली पर छत्तीसगढ़ की कंपनी ने लिया

प्रदेश में सबसे महंगी रेत होशंगाबाद की है। इसकी कीमत 262 करोड़ रुपए लगी है। बुधवार को खुले टेंडर में छत्तीसगढ़ की कंपनी ने जिले की 118 खदानों से 3 साल रेत निकालने का ठेका यह कीमत लगा कर लिया है। खनिज विभाग के अनुसार जिले की रेत खदान संचालन के लिए 9 निविदाएं आई थीं। 5 नवंबर काे तकनीकी प्रस्तावों का परीक्षण करने के बाद 11 नवंबर काे वित्तीय प्रस्ताव खोले गए। प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े रेत समूह होशंगाबाद जिले के लिए आरके ट्रांसपाेर्ट कंपनी को ठेका दिया गया है।

जिले में उपलब्ध रेत की मात्रा के आधार पर प्रत्येक जिले का आरक्षतित सरकारी मूल्य निर्धारित किया गया है। प्रत्येक समूह के लिए आरक्षित मूल्य की 25 प्रतिशत राशि अग्रिम जमा कराए जाने का प्रावधान है। नई खदानें तीन साल के लिए दी जा रही हैं। होशंगाबाद जिले से 110 करोड़ रुपए राजस्व मिलने की उम्मीद थी जो कि दोगुने से ज्यादा रही।

पिछली बार पाॅवरमैक ने लिया था 217 कराेड़ में ठेका

पिछली बार नीलामी में पाॅवरमैक कंपनी तेलंगाना ने 217 कराेड़ रुपए में ठेका लिया था। हालांकि बाद में कंपनी ने यह ठेका राशि जमा नहीं करने के कारण छाेड़ दिया। अभी पाॅवरमैक कंपनी सीहाेर और भिंड में काम कर रही है।

अन्य 29 जिलाें से सरकार काे 559 कराेड़ मिलेंगे

36 जिलों के टेंडर कुल 1279 करोड़ रुपए में गए हैं। इसमें से 262 करोड़ हाेशंगाबाद से है। यह कुल राजस्व का 21 प्रतिशत है। 7 प्रमुख जिलाें से 720 कराेड़ रुपए का सबसे ज्यादा राजस्व आएगा। अन्य 29 जिलाें से सरकार काे 559 कराेड़ रुपए मिलेंगे।

सबसे सस्ती भोपाल की : भाेपाल जिले का रेत का ठेका 45 लाख रुपए में गया है जो कि अब तक हुई नीलामी में मप्र में सबसे कम है। इसके बाद रीवा 1 कराेड़, रतलाम 1.10 कराेड़, अशाेकनगर 1.12 कराेड़ और दमाेह से 1.13 कराेड़ रुपए ही मिलेंगे।

अभी 9 खदानें ही चालू : जिले में नई कंपनी के अनुबंध हाेने तक जिले में काम करने वाले 9 खदान ठेकेदार काम करते रहेंगे। नई कंपनी की राशि जमा करने के बाद नए ठेकेदार से अनुबंध हाेगा। इसके बाद नई कंपनी रेत उठाने का काम करेगी।

ये थीं टॉप 5 बोलियां

आरके ट्रांसपापाेर्ट एंड कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी- 262 कराेड़
नेशनल एनर्जी ट्रेडिंग एंड सर्विस लिमिटेड- 187.20 कराेड़
रामदेव शुगर मिल प्रा. लि.- 177.77 कराेड़
आरएसआई स्टाेन वर्ल्ड- 177.23 कराेड़
वेर्ज बिल्डहाेम प्रा. लि.- 171.12 कराेड़

