पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माफियाराज:रामगढ़ रेत खदान से अवैध उत्खनन, ग्रामीणों और मां नर्मदा सेवा संगठन ने दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी

शिवपुर/ सिवनीमालवा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

रेत माफिया टप्पा तहसील शिवपुर के नर्मदा घाट रामगढ़ में गोली चलने और एफआईआर दर्ज होने के बाद भी माफिया रेत चाेरी कर रहा है। शिवपुर और आसपास के पक्के रोड पर पूरी रात रेत से भरें वाहनों से अवैध रेत चोरी का सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी रहता है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है की रेत चोरी की शिकायत जब किसी अधिकारी से करते हैं तो कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होती।

इसका प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण है कि पिछले दिनों एक शासकीय कर्मचारी ने फोटो और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर रामगढ़ में हो रही रेत चोरी के मामले को उजागर किया था। इसके बाद माफिया धमकाने पर उतारू हैं। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक रामगढ़ से शिवपुर एवं शिवपुर से करताना मार्ग पर ओवरलोड डंपरों से हर दिन हादसे हाेतेे हैं। मां नर्मदा सेवा संगठन भिलाड़िया घाट शिवपुर क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चेतावनी दी है प्रशासन ने खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की तो उग्र आंदोलन होगा।

रेत चोरी रोकने के लिए सचिव और ग्राम कोटवार को नियुक्त कर रखा है। आपने रात में रेत चोरी के बारे में बताया है। टीम भेजकर तुरंत कार्रवाई करेंगे।
- अखिल राठौर, एसडीएम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें