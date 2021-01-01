पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन सेशन- 2:टीका लगवाकर बोले आईएमए अध्यक्ष- कोई भी साइड इफेक्ट नहीं, सभी लगवाएं

इटारसी
इटारसी| शहर के निजी डॉक्टरों ने अस्पताल मंे लगवाई वैक्सीन। - Dainik Bhaskar
इटारसी| शहर के निजी डॉक्टरों ने अस्पताल मंे लगवाई वैक्सीन।
  • शुक्रवार को 12 केंद्रों पर 703 कर्मचारियों को लगे कोरोना टीके

जिले में शनिवार काे काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन सेशन-2 का अंतिम दिन है। शुक्रवार काे जिले के 12 केंद्राें पर 703 लाेगाें काे वैक्सीन लगाया गया। अभी तक जिले में 7,839 में कर्मचारियाें मंे से 4,391 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियाें को कोरोना टीके लग चुके हैं।

इटारसी के निजी डाक्टरों और उनके मेडिकल स्टॉफ को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीनेशन के लिए मोबाइल पर मैसेज आने शुरू हो गए हैं। सरकारी अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. एके शिवानी ने बताया कि 25 जनवरी से अब तक 380 टीके फ्रंटलाइन डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ और कार्यकर्ताओं को लग चुके हैं। शुक्रवार दोपहर 12 बजे इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन इटारसी इकाई के अध्यक्ष डॉ. रामेश्वर दयाल ने सरकारी अस्पताल जाकर कोरोना का टीका लगवाया। सात घंटे बाद उन्होंने बताया, वैक्सीनेशन के बाद कोई साइड इफेक्ट महसूस नहीं हुआ।

दूसरा डोज 28 दिन बाद लगेगा। इनके डॉक्टर पुत्र अचलेश्वर दयाल और पुत्रवधू डॉ. शीतल दयाल ने भी साथ जाकर वैक्सीनेशन करवाया। कोरोना काल में डॉ. अचलेश्वर का एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया था। इनके हॉस्पिटल स्टाफ मेंबर्स की लिस्ट स्वास्थ्य विभाग में गई हुई है। अभी तक 25-30 स्टाफ मेंबर को टीका लग चुका है। गायनोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. मीता बनर्जी ने टीका लगवाने के बाद थोड़ा हैडेक होने पर उन्होंने रेस्ट किया, लेकिन यह वैक्सीनेशन बहुत जरूरी है।

होशंगाबाद के दो निजी अस्पताल में भी वैक्सीनेशन
जिले में शनिवार काे काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन सेशन-2 का अंतिम दिन है। शुक्रवार काे जिले के 12 केंद्राें पर 703 लाेगाें काे वैक्सीन लगाया गया। इसमें हाेशंगाबाद शहर के दाे निजी अस्पताल में भी शुक्रवार से फ्रंटलाइन स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियाें काे वैक्सीन लगाया गया। वहीं जिले के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र साेहागपुर अाैर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र डाेलरिया में टीकाकरण पूरा हाे गया है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डीएचअाे डाॅ. नलिनी गाैड़ ने बताया कि जिले में 12 केंद्राें पर वैक्सीन लगाया गया। जिसमें दाे निजी अस्पताल में भी वैक्सीन लगाया गया। जिले मंे शेष छूटे हुए फ्रंटलाइन स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियाें काे 3 फरवरी काे केचप राउंड में टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। अभी तक जिले में 7,839 में कर्मचारियाें मंे से 4 हजार 391 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियाें काे टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है। वही अब जिले में राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी अाैर कर्मचारियाें काे टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।

