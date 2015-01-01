पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:40 साल में 980 से 25 हजार छात्र बढ़े, शिक्षक 310 ही, 108 पद खाली

सांकेतिक फोटो
  • जिले के 13 कॉलेजों में 26 गुना बढ़े विद्यार्थी, हर साल बढ़ रही 10% सीटें

जिले के 13 काॅलेजाें में यूजी, पीजी और पीजी डिप्लाेमा के सभी काेर्स में 25 हजार 700 स्टूडेंट्स पढ़ रहे हैं। 40 साल में जिले के काॅलेजाें में स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या 26.2 गुना बढ़ गई है लेकिन इन स्टूडेंट्स काे पढ़ाने वाले शिक्षकाें की संख्या वही है जाे 40 साल पहले थी। 980 स्टूडेंट्स काे पढ़ाने के लिए 310 शिक्षकाें की नियुक्ति हुई थी। काॅलेज तीन बढ़ गए लेकिन रिटायरमेंट, युक्तियुक्तकरण और पद के साथ ट्रांसफर के कारण पद संख्या अभी भी वही है।

108 पद खाली हैं। प्राचार्य डाॅ. ओएन चाैबे ने बताया एडमिशन के समय हर साल प्राचार्याें काे 10 प्रतिशत सीट बढ़ाने के अधिकार दिए जाते हैं। 2020 में काेराेना के कारण इंफ्रा के आधार पर सीट बढ़ाने की सीमा भी बढ़ाई गई। इसलिए हर साल सीट बढ़ने के साथ स्टूडेंट्स बढ़ते रहे लेकिन प्राध्यापकाें की संख्या नहीं बढ़ सकी। अब प्राध्यापकाें की संख्या इतनी कम हाे गई है कि यूजीसी की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार निर्धारित छात्र संख्या पर नियमित शिक्षक भी नहीं है।

जिले के चार प्रमुख कॉलेजों में ऐसे बढ़ी स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या

गर्ल्स काॅलेज होशं: 1961 में स्थापना। पहले बैच में 60 सीट, जिनमें 11 छात्राएं रहीं। अब फर्स्ट ईयर में 2788 सीट हैं। 59 साल में 46 गुना सीट बढ़ गईं। विषय बढ़ने पर 36 पद स्वीकृत हुए।

नर्मदा काॅलेज : 1954 में स्थापना। 1972 में शासकीय हुआ। पहले बैच में बीए की 100 सीटें और 8 स्टूडेंट। सीट 2442 हाे गई। 60 साल में 25 गुना बढ़ गई। 40 साल पहले 69 पद स्वीकृत हुए।

एमजीएम इटारसी: 1958 में स्थापना, 1981 में शासकीय हुआ। पहले बैच में 60 सीट रहीं। अब 2204 सीट हैं। 40 साल में 55 गुना सीट बढ़ गई। तब भी 27 पद थे और आज भी हैं।

पीजी पिपरिया : 1962 में स्थापना, 1965 में शासकीय हुअा। पहले बैच में बीए में केवल 50 सीट थीं जाे 1749 हाे गई। 35 गुना सीट बढ़ीं। 40 साल पहले 55 पद स्वीकृत। 2015 में 7 पद कम हुए।

2011 में सुखतवा और 2018 में सिवनी मालवा और डाेलरिया काॅलेज खुलने से 13 काॅलेज हाे गए। यूजी-पीजी फर्स्ट ईयर में स्टूडेंट 980 से 16391 हाे गई। पद तब भी 235 थे और आज भी। केवल 113 शिक्षक रेगुलर हैं।

यूजीसी गाइडलाइन : भाषा साहित्य के विषयाें में 45 स्टूडेंट पर एक और प्रायाेगिक विषयाें में 30 स्टूडेंट पर एक शिक्षक विषयवार हाे।

स्थिति : 26%सीट बढ़ने से काॅलेजाें में यूजी-पीजी के स्टूडेंट्स 26 हजार 700 हाे गए। इनमें 130 स्टूडेंट पर भी एक शिक्षक बमुश्किल हैं। विज्ञान, काॅमर्स और आर्ट्स में जनभागीदारी से शिक्षकाें की नियुक्ति करना पड़ रही है।

बढ़ने की बजाय कम होते गए प्राध्यापक

  • पुराने काॅलेजाें काे शासन के अधिकार में लेने पर शासन की गाइडलाइन के पालन के लिए शिक्षकाें की संख्या कम की गई।
  • कई शिक्षकाें ने काॅलेजाें से पद के साथ महानगराें में ट्रांसफर करवाए जिससे पद संख्या कम हाेती गई।

पद स्वीकृत नियमित खाली
प्राचार्य 13 01 12
प्राध्यापक 34 25 09
सहा. प्राध्यापक 238 162 76
लाइब्रेरियन 11 00 06
खेल अधिकारी 12 00 03
रजिस्ट्रार 02 00 02

2014-15 में उच्च शिक्षामंत्री उमाशंकर गुप्ता ने 200 स्टूडेंट्स पर एक शिक्षक की उपलब्धता बताते हुए युक्तियुक्तकरण किया। इसें 22 पद कम हुए।

अब कहां कितनी सीट

काॅलेज पहले आज शास. काॅलेज सुखतवा 90 466 शास. काॅलेज बनखेड़ी 60 342 शास. काॅलेज डाेलरिया 90 115 शास. काॅलेज पचमढ़ी 60 75 शास. काॅ. सिवनीमालवा 90 345 गर्ल्स काॅलेज इटारसी 60 786 गर्ल्स काॅलेज पिपरिया 50 1818 गर्ल्स काॅलेज हाेशंगाबाद 60 2788 कुसुम काॅ. सिवनीमालवा 60 1620 एमजीएम काॅलेज इटारसी 60 2204 नर्मदा काॅलेज हाेशंगाबाद 100 2442 पीजी पिपरिया 50 1749 जेएलएन साेहागपुर 60 1065 माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी काॅ. बाबई 60 576 कुल सीट 980 16391

(कुल सीट 16391 है लेकिन स्टूडेंट्स 25700 हैं)

