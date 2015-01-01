पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली शॉपिंग:जिले के 111 एटीएम में सामान्य दिनाें में लाेड हाेते थे 10 कराेड़, त्योहारी सीजन में अब 18 कराेड़ तक की लाेडिंग

हाेशंगाबाद25 मिनट पहले
फुटपाथ पर लगी दुकानों पर ऑनलाइन भुगतान भी हो रहा है
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद ऑनलाइन भुगतान के विकल्प भी अपना रहे लाेग

10 रुपए का छाेटा भुगतान हाे या बड़ी राशि चुकाना हाे। अब जेब में कैश रखना जरूरी नहीं है। छाेटे,बड़े और मंझले व्यापारी और दुकान संचालक अब गूगल पे, पेटीएम के क्यूआर काेड स्केनर का उपयाेग कर रहे हैं। काेराेना संक्रमण में सुरक्षा के लिए रुपए सीधे हाथ में लेने या सेनेटाइज करने की बजाए ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करवाना आसान माध्यम हाे गया है।

हालांकि बड़े 10 हजार से अधिक के बड़े भुगतान आज भी एटीएम और कैश ही किए जा रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन भुगतान के साफ्टवेयर उपलब्ध हाेने के बाद भी जिले के 111 एटीएम में जहां सामान्य दिनाें में 10 से 12 कराेड़ रुपए डाले जाते थे वह बाजार के समय में बढ़कर 18 से 20 कराेड़ हाे गया है।

इसलिए अपनाए जा रहे विकल्प

  • बैंक ने विंडाे से नगद निकासी बंद कर दी है। विशेष परिस्थितियाें में ही बड़ी राशि उपलब्ध हाे पाती है।
  • एटीएम में राशि की सीमा हाेने या एटीएम से रुपए ना निकलने की समस्या से बचने के लिए।
  • नगद भुगतान के लिए रुपए या कार्ड लेकर चलने की जरूरत नहीं हाेने से भी माेबाइल ट्रांजेक्शन बढ़ा है।

और यहां केवल ऑनलाइन पेमेंट ही विकल्प

आदमगढ़ की पहाड़िया : आदमगढ़ की पहाड़ियाें में घूमने के लिए लगने वाली फीस ऑनलाइन माध्यम से ही ली जा रही है। यहां पेमेंट के ऑनलाइन विकल्प के लिए क्यू आर काेड की सुविधा है जिस पर सीधे भुगतान किया जाता है।

स्ट्रीट वेंडर भी अपना रहे ऑनलाइन विकल्प : दिए, सजावटी सामान और त्याैहाराें के अनुसार दुकानें लगाने वाले स्ट्रीट वेंडर और हाॅकर्स भी अब ऑनलाइन पेमेंट विकल्प अपना रहे हैं। टेराकाेटा शाेपीस की छाेटी सी दुकान लगाने वाले नन्हेंलाल ने बताया ऑनलाइन विकल्प से सीधे खाते में राशि पहुंच जाती है। बैंक जाकर जमा नहीं करना पड़ता।

ऑनलाइन माध्यमाें से एक खाते से दूसरे खाते में सीधे भुगतान की प्रक्रिया हाेती है। अभी तक इस पर काेई चार्ज नहीं है। भुगतान की यह प्रक्रिया बढ़ी है। भविष्य में इस पर चार्ज लगाया जा सकता है। अभी आसान और सरल माध्यम हाेने के कारण इसके यूजर बढ़े हैं।

- रमेश हिले, लीड बैंक मैनेजर

अभी एटीएम से कैश लेने का चलन कम नहीं हुआ है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में एटीएम से ज्यादा ट्रांजेक्शन हाेता है। सामान्य दिनाें में जहां 10 से 12 कराेड़ की लाेडिंग हाेती थी वहां अभी दीपावली में 18 से 20 कराेड़ की लाेडिंग हाे रही है। बड़े ट्रांजेक्शन आज भी एटीएम से हाे रहे हैं।

-मुकेश मालवीय, टेरेटरी मैनेजर, फाइनेशियल साफ्टवेयर एंड सिस्टम

