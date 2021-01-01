पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:4 वेदाें की 20 हजार 349 ऋचाओं की आहुतियाें के पारायण से गुरुकुल में हाेगा नवनिर्मित अष्टकाेणीय यज्ञशाला का शुभारंभ

हाेशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
आर्ष गुरुकुल में निर्माणाधीन यज्ञशाला।
  • 19 से 21 फरवरी तक गुरुकुल के महाद्वार और यज्ञशाला के उद्घाटन के हाेंगे अनुष्ठान

आर्षगुरुकुल में चार वेदाें के पारायण से यज्ञशाला का उद्घाटन हाेगा। उद्घाटन के पहले चतुष्काेणीय यज्ञ वेदी में ऋगवेद, यजुर्वेद, सामवेद और अथर्ववेद की सभी ऋचाओं की आहूतियां छाेड़ी जा चुकी हाेंगी। तीन वेदाें का पारायण यज्ञवेदी में हो चुका है। अथर्ववेद की ऋचाओं से आहूतियां जारी है। 19 से 21 फरवरी तक महाद्वार और यज्ञशाला के उद्घाटन के अनुष्ठान हाेंगे।

ऐसी हाेगी नई यज्ञशाला : गुरुकुल समिति के सचिव आचार्य याेगेंद्र याज्ञिक ने बताया अष्टकाेणीय यज्ञशाला में चतुष्काेणीय यज्ञवेदी का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। राजा भाेज की लिखी निर्माणकला संबंधी समरांगण सूत्र में यज्ञशाला के निर्माण की विधि का उल्लेख है। दिखने में आकर्षक और यज्ञजनाें की सुविधा के अनुसार अष्टकाेणीय यज्ञशाला काे उत्तम माना गया है। यज्ञशाला के ऊपर शिखर बनाया जाएगा आगामी समय में इस पर वैदिक विज्ञान और ऋषि मुनियाें के चित्राें का संग्रहालय भी हाेगा।

इतनी वैदिक ऋचाओं की आहुतियाें से उद्घाटन

ऋगवेद:10 हजार 522 ऋचाएं
यजुर्वेद: 1 हजार 976 ऋचाएं
सामवेद: 1 हजार 875 ऋचाएं
अथर्ववेद: 5 हजार 977 ऋचाएं

कब क्या हाेगा

महाद्वार का उद्घाटन: 19 फरवरी काे सुबह 6 से 6:45 बजे तक वैदिक ध्यान, सुबह 6:50 से 7:50 तक यज्ञ, शाम 6:20 बजे से संध्या उपासना हाेगी।

अथर्व वेद पारायण: 17 से 20 फरवरी सुबह 9 से 12 बजे तक और शाम 3:15 से 6:15 बजे तक किया जाएगा।

वैदिक व्याख्यान: 19 से 20 फरवरी सुबह 8 से 10 बजे तक ।

पूर्णाहूति: 21 फरवरी सुबह 7 से 9.30 बजे तक चाराें वेदाें का पारायण।

