पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Hoshangabad
  • Infant Mortality Rate 3 Times Due To Lack Of Regular Screening Of Patients In Lockdown, 3.96% Mortality In 2019, 10.31% In 2020

शिशु सुरक्षा दिवस आज:लाॅकडाउन में गर्भवतियों की नियमित जांच नहीं होने से शिशु मृत्यु दर 3 गुना, 2019 में 3.96% रही मृत्युदर, तो 2020 में 10.31%

हाेशंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

काेराेना की एक बुरी हकीकत यह भी है कि 84 परिवाराें अपने जिगर के टुकड़ाें काे जन्म के बाद ही खाे दिया। मार्च से सितंबर तक रहे लाॅकडाउन के कारण गर्भवती महिलाएं नियमित जांच नहीं करवा पाईं।

नतीजा प्री मिच्याैर बच्चे का जन्म और कम समय में प्रसव के कारण शिशु मृत्युदर बढ़ गई। सिक न्यूबॉर्न केयर यूनिट (एसएनसीयू) में 2020 में अप्रैल से अक्टूबर के बीच 7 महीने में 84 बच्चाें ने दम ताेड़ दिया।

ये वे बच्चे थे जिन्हाेंने कम वजन, कम समय में जन्म लिया था। इन 7 महीनाें में एसएनसीयू में भर्ती शिशु मृत्यु दर 10.31 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गई। जबकि 2019 में 3.96 प्रतिशत यानी 79 बच्चाें की माैत हुई थी। जाे इस साल की तुलना में 7 प्रतिशत कम थी।

शिशु राेग विशेषज्ञ एवं आरएमओ डाॅ. नितेश बैस ने बताया शिशु मृत्यु दर बढ़ी है। इसके पीछे लाॅकडाउन में गर्भवती महिलाओं की नियमित जांच नहीं हाेने सहित एनीमिक, कम समय व कम बजन के बच्चे का जन्म भी कारण है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें