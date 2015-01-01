पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:हाेशंगाबाद के साथ आज इटारसी का बाजार भी बंद

होशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छापों, सामान जब्ती से नाराज होशंगाबाद के किराना व्यापारियों ने बंद रखी दुकानें

मिलावट से मुक्ति अभियान के तहत हाे रही जांच और छापों के विराेध में अब इटारसी के व्यापारी भी साथ आ गए हैं। मंगलवार काे हाेशंगाबाद सहित इटारसी में किराना, हाेटल, बेकरी, डेयरी, पान मसाला दुकानें बंद रहेंगी। इटारसी में अनाज व्यापारी भी खरीदी नहीं करेंगे।

सोमवार हो होशंगाबाद के बाजार में किराना दुकानें बंद रहीं। किराना व्यापारी संघ अध्यक्ष महेंद्र चाैकसे ने बताया फिलहाल त्याेहार (एकादशी) के कारण मंगलवार काे बंद रखा जा रहा है। बुधवार से किराना दुकानें खुलेंगी। कार्रवाई नहीं राेकी गई ताे जिले भर में अनिश्चितकालीन बंद रखा जाएगा।

व्यापारी बोले- जो अफसर भ्रष्टाचार में घिरे वे कर रहे जांच
साेमवार काे शहर के किराना व्यवसायियाें ने जयस्तंभ पर खाद्य विभाग की कार्रवाई के विराेध में धरना दिया। किराना व्यापारी संघ अध्यक्ष महेंद्र चाैकसे ने बताया- पैक सामान के अलावा दाल-चावल या अन्य खुले अनाज की जब्ती गलत है। सैंपल रिपाेर्ट आने तक व्यापारी उक्त सामान नहीं बेच सकता।

खुले अनाज इतने समय में खराब हाे सकता है, जाे कि बाद में विक्रय याेग्य ही नहीं बचेगा। व्यापारियाें ने तहसीलदार शैलेंद्र बड़ाेनिया काे सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन देकर कहा- लाॅकडाउन में खाद्य अधिकारी शिवराज पावक और लीना नायक के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत हुई थी। जांच रिपाेर्ट सही पाए जाने के बाद भी दाेनाें अफसरोंं पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। वही अधिकारी बाजार में कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं।

ग्रामीणाें काे परेशानी, बिना सामान लिये लाैटे
साेमवार काे किराना और पान मसाला दुकानें बंद रहने के कारण ग्रामीण परेशान हुए। साथ ही शहर के कुछ हाेटल संचालक भी किराना नहीं मिलने के चलते किराना खरीदने के लिए शहर से बाहर की दुकानाें पर सामान लेने गए। हाेटल संचालक कपिल चाैकसे ने बताया उनकी हाेटल में किराना का सामान लगता है। अधिकतर आवश्यकता पड़ने पर आसपास की दुकानाें से सामान बुला लेेते हैं, लेकिन अचानक किराना दुकानें बंद हाेने के कारण शहर के बाहर से सामान लाना पड़ा। निमसाड़िया निवासी सागर ने बताया उनकी किराना दुकान है। साेमवार काे सामान लेने शहर आए लेकिन दुकानें बंद मिलीं।

