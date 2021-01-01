पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन परीक्षा:मिनी ब्राउजर की मदद से दूसरे दिन अपलोड हुए आईटीआई के पेपर

होशंगाबाद
होशंगाबाद। मिनी ब्राउजर की मदद से परीक्षा देते विद्यार्थी।
होशंगाबाद। मिनी ब्राउजर की मदद से परीक्षा देते विद्यार्थी।

आईटीआई की देश भर में एक साथ ऑनलाइन परीक्षा कराने के लिए डीजीटी ने शुक्रवार को नया मिनी ब्राउजर की मदद ली। इसके कारण दूसरी पारी में पेपर सब्मिट हाे गए। जिले भर से दूर-दूर से छात्र परीक्षा देने के लिए पहुंचे दूसरे दिन मिनी ब्राउजर के काम करने से छात्र परीक्षा दे पाए।

हालांकि डीजीटी ने गुरुवार काे पाेस्टपाेन हुए काेपा के पेपर काे आगे कराने की बात कही है। आईटीआई होशंगाबाद के प्राचार्य सुनील कुमार बढ़िया ने बताया मिनी नया ब्राउजर लोड कर परीक्षा कराने का प्रयास किया। आईटीआई के सारे टीमों और अधिकारी में इसमें लगे और सफलता मिली। परीक्षा के इंचार्ज विशाल सक्सेना ने बताया की पहली शिफ्ट में परीक्षा में परेशानी हुई। पर दाेपहर बाद मिनी ब्राउजर ठीक चलने से सभी 58 छात्राें के काेपा और इलेक्ट्रानिक्स के पेपर सब्मिट हाे गए।

