खेत और रेत हमारा धन:धनतेरस पर आज जानिए होशंगाबाद की अर्थव्यवस्था के बारे में

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • कृषि, रेत खदानों, लॉजिस्टिक हब, रेलवे पर टिका है बाजार का अर्थशास्त्र

कृषि और रेत हाेशंगाबाद जिले की मजबूत अर्थव्यवस्था की धुरी है। हाेशंगाबाद की पहचान उन जिलाें में की जाती है, जहां आवश्यकता से अधिक अनाज पैदा होता है। खेती के लिए प्राचीन और नवीन पद्धतियों, थ्रेसर, ट्रैक्टर, हार्वेस्टर, विद्युत पंप स्प्रिंकलर आदि यंत्रों का प्रयोग किया जाता है। सालाना इस पर 500 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च जिले में हाेता है। जिले में 92 फीसदी रकबा सिंचित हाेने से जिले के किसान 3 फसलें ले रहे हैं। इनसे हमकाे 6500 कराेड़ रुपए मिलते हैं। जिले में करीब 6 लाख लाेग मेहनत की इसी आमदनी से धनतेरस, दीपावली मनाते हैं।

तीन लाख किसान और तीन लाख मजदूर

जिले में 2 लाख 44 हजार किसानाें काे 10 हजार रुपए साल की किसान मानधन पेंशन भी ले रहे हैं। 3 लाख मजदूर भी कृषि काम में लगे हैं। 16.50 लाख मीट्रिक टन का भंडारण क्षमता जिले में है। खरीदी सहित अन्य काम में 50 हजार मजदूराें का परिवार इससे चलता है। कृषि उप संचालक जितेंद्र सिंह ने बताया जिले में 3 लाख 30 हजार हेक्टेयर में 3 फसल लेकर किसान 6500 कराेड़ रुपए की उपज बेच रहे हैं। इससे किसानाें की आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत हाे रही है।

खरीफ, रबी के साथ तीसरी फसल भी हमारे यहां

खरीफ फसल : खरीफ में 3.16 लाख हेक्टेयर में बाेवनी में से 1.56 लाख हेक्टेयर में धान का 7.8 मीट्रिक टन उत्पादन हाेता है। इससे 1500 कराेड़ की आय हाेती है। साेयाबीन, मक्का, उड़द और मूंग से भी किसान करीब 500 कराेड़ की कमाई करते हैं।

रबी फसल : रबी फसल में 3.30 लाख हेक्टेयर में से 3.9 लाख हेक्टेयर में गेहूं से 15 लाख मीट्रिक टन से 2850 कराेड़ और चने से 150 कराेड़ की कमाई किसान करते हैं।

तीसरी फसल मूंग में 1 लाख 82 हजार हेक्टेयर में 2.73 लाख का उत्पादन में 1500 कराेड़ रुपए की कमाई कर रहे है। इस प्रकार जिले में साल भर में 6500 कराेड़ रुपए जिले के किसान कमा रहे हैं।

9 हजार मजदूराें काे रेत से राेजगार, 43 करोड़ सालाना राजस्व

जिले में कृषि के बाद दूसरा सबसे बढ़ा राजस्व रेत खनिज से मिलता है। जिले में 118 रेत खदानाें काे 262 कराेड़ में नीलाम किया गया है। वहीं 43 कराेड़ की सालाना राजस्व की वसूली हाेती है। वहीं 9 हजार रेत खदान में काम करने वाले मजदूर और 1 हजार वाहन इसमें राेजगार पा रहे हैं।

लाॅजिस्टिक हब : 88 एकड़ के हब से जिले में 1 हजार मीट्रिक टन का काेल्डस्टाेरेज 25000 एमटी के गाेदाम है। फल, सब्जी का भंडारण हाेने से व्यवसाय बढ़ रहा है।

रेलवे कर्मचारी : इटारसी में रेलवे में 4200 कर्मचारी हैं। इनकाे प्रतिमाह 16 कराेड़ 80 लाख रुपए मिलते हैं। इंजीनियरिंग में 1 हजार, डीजल शेड में 800, विद्युत लाेकेशेड में 700 कर्मचारी हैं।

7.50 लाख लीटर दूध से 1.60 लाख किसान राेज 32 लाख रुपए कमाते हैं। जिले में पशुपालन और दुग्ध उत्पादन की ओर किसानों का रुझान बढ़ रहा है।

